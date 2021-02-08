FACTBOX-What we know about the South African variant of COVID-19

* For more information, see this EXPLAINER on the variant https://reut.rs/36UKuPh
Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa halted the planned rollout of
the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford
University after data showed it gave minimal protection against
mild infection from one variant of the virus found in the
country.
* The variant was identified in December and is now the
dominant variant in South Africa, responsible for 80%-90% of
COVID-19 new cases. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
* Scientists say it is different from other variants
circulating in South Africa because it has multiple mutations in
the important "spike" protein that the virus uses to infect
human cells.
* The 501Y.V2 variant, part of the B.1.351 lineage, is about
53% more transmissible than earlier variants of the virus,
research shows.
* South African scientists say there is no clear evidence
that it is associated with more severe disease or worse
outcomes. However, it does appear to spread faster than previous
iterations.
* As of Jan. 27, it had been identified in 41 countries,
according to the World Health Organization. Australia, China
France, Japan and Switzerland are among the countries that have
found cases. (Download PDF: https://bit.ly/3cSspFj)
* Drugmakers including Pfizer/BioNTech ,
Moderna, AstraZeneca are testing whether their
vaccines protect against the variant.
Here is what the trials found:
ASTRAZENECA-OXFORD UNIVERSITY:
In an analysis, which has not been peer reviewed, the shot
developed by the British partners provides minimal protection
against mild-moderate COVID-19 infection from the B.1.351
coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. (https://bit.ly/3aPLpSp)
The study was based on 2,026 volunteers who were on average
31 years old - half were given a placebo. Mild disease was
defined as at least one symptom of COVID-19.
Prior to widespread circulation of the more contagious
variant, the vaccine was showing efficacy of around 75%,
researchers said.
In a later analysis based mostly on infections by the new
variant, there was only a 22% lower risk of developing
mild-to-moderate COVID-19 versus those given a placebo.
Although researchers said the figure was not statistically
significant, due to trial design, it is well below the benchmark
of at least 50% regulators have set for vaccines to be
considered effective against the virus.
The study did not assess whether the vaccine helped prevent
severe COVID-19 because it involved mostly relatively young
adults not considered to be at high risk for serious illness.
AstraZeneca said it believed its vaccine could protect
against severe disease given that the neutralising antibody
activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that
have demonstrated protection against severe disease.
The British partners aim to produce a next generation of
COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as
the autumn.
REACTIONS SO FAR:
* Some scientists say it may be better to roll out the
AstraZeneca shot in South Africa to provide some protection
rather than waiting for the delivery of other shots.
Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine
trial, said the data confirms that the coronavirus will find
ways to spread, but shots could help ease the toll on health
care systems if they prevent severe disease.
* While it was only a small sample size and in low-risk
volunteers, the data highlights the need to determine if the
shot is effective in prevent more severe illness, the WHO said
on Monday.
Additional studies are needed to confirm the optimal
vaccination schedule, it said.
"What these results tell us is that we need to do everything
we can to reduce circulation of the virus and delay mutations
that may reduce the efficacy of existing vaccines," it said.
"It also seems increasingly clear that manufacturers will
have to adjust to the COVID-19 viral evolution, taking into
account the latest variants for future booster shots."
Emma Hodcroft, a researcher at the University of Bern: "If
the vaccine is less effective, there would be a concern that any
partial protection it may offer could allow mutations that
confer an advantage by evading that immunity to rise to
prominence, perhaps leading to variants that are completely
escaped from vaccine-immunity."
PFIZER-BIONTECH:
Preliminary data, which have yet to be peer reviewed and
involve a small number of patients, show the vaccine may be less
able to protect against infection with the South African variant
of the virus.
NOVAVAX AND J&J:
Clinical trial data on COVID-19 vaccines developed by
Novavax and Johnson & Johnson have found the
South African coronavirus reduced their ability to protect
against the disease.
