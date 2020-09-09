FTSE 100 gains as weaker pound offsets AstraZeneca drag

* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%
Sept 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on
Wednesday as Brexit fears led the pound to a six-week low, while
AstraZeneca tumbled after suspending trials for its leading
COVID-19 vaccine.
AstraZeneca Plc fell 0.7% after saying an
unexplained illness in a study participant had led it to pause
global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its
experimental coronavirus vaccine.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% with GlaxoSmithKline
and Unilever among the biggest boosts. The
mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.1%.
In Brexit news, the government will to set out new details
of its divorce with the European Union on Wednesday, which a
government minister acknowledged would break international law
in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks.
