ASTRAZENECA PLC (AZN)

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
FTSE 100 gains as weaker pound offsets AstraZeneca drag

09/09/2020 | 03:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday as Brexit fears led the pound to a six-week low, while AstraZeneca tumbled after suspending trials for its leading COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca Plc fell 0.7% after saying an unexplained illness in a study participant had led it to pause global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% with GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever among the biggest boosts. The mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.1%. In Brexit news, the government will to set out new details of its divorce with the European Union on Wednesday, which a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.33% 8334 Delayed Quote.9.74%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1.97% 1522.2 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
UNILEVER PLC 2.52% 4684 Delayed Quote.5.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 713 M - -
Net income 2020 3 051 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,1x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 142 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
