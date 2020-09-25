FTSE 100 pares early gains, set for second straight weekly loss

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
news window)
* FTSE 100 set to fall for second consecutive week
* British car production drops nearly by a half in August
* UK's COVID-19 cases see highest single-day jump
* FTSE 100 slips 0.07%, FTSE 250 rises 0.3%
Sept 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 traded flat on Friday
as a surge in COVID-19 cases offset support from a tech-driven
rally on Wall Street, but the blue-chip index was set to record
its second straight weekly drop on fading hopes of an economic
recovery.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.07%. For the week so
far, it has shed 2.9%, with stocks of auto makers,
travel and insurers being the biggest
laggards on surging infections and new movement curbs.
The mid-cap index was up 0.3% on Friday.
The general retailers index was the only sector
posting a weekly gain as retail sales picked up and the consumer
confidence index in September rose to its highest level since
March, a survey showed.
"The possibility of more severe measures to be adopted in
the UK if cases spiral out is keeping sentiment towards UK
equities largely risk averse," said Keith Temperton, a sales
trader at Forte Securities.
Gains on the blue-chip recorded in the previous month have
begun to peter out as rising infections and an economic
uncertainty overshadowed support from past stimulus measures.
British car production fell nearly by a half in August as
the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led
impact on demand, an industry body said.
Vodafone Group Plc rose 1.3% on reports that the
telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival
MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took
it over.
A broader weakness in healthcare stocks sent
AstraZeneca's shares marginally lower while European
governments said they will pay claims above an agreed limit
against the drugmaker's over side-effects from its potential
COVID-19 vaccine.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)