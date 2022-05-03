Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/03 11:35:29 am EDT
10678.00 GBX   -0.09%
Former AstraZeneca oncology head to help All Blue in Zymeworks takeover bid
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nervousness is apparent ahead of Fed speech
05:03aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semiconductors, Tyson Foods...
Former AstraZeneca oncology head to help All Blue in Zymeworks takeover bid

05/03/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
(Reuters) - Investment firm All Blue Capital would be advised by Alan Barge, former oncology head at British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, in its bid to acquire drug developer Zymeworks Inc, according to a press statement seen by Reuters.

All Blue late last month approached Vancouver, Canada-based Zymeworks, which is developing antibody therapies for cancer, with a $773 million acquisition offer.

Barge recently joined All Blue as oncology drug development advisor and would assist the firm in "reversing the value-destructive measures" that Zymeworks implemented over the past twelve months, according to the statement.

"I have worked closely with the team in developing a business plan for Zymeworks that can create superior value," Barge said in the statement.

Upon successful completion of the deal, Barge would serve on Zymeworks' board, according to the statement.

All Blue is a technology-focused investment firm, whose investments include Airbnb, SpaceX and Lyft. It currently holds a small stake in Zymeworks.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. -5.46% 144.5697 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.09% 10678 Delayed Quote.23.16%
LYFT, INC. -2.95% 30.51 Delayed Quote.-26.28%
PLC S.P.A. 20.22% 2.23 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
ZYMEWORKS INC. 2.84% 7.1 Delayed Quote.-58.08%
