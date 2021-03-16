Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/16 06:43:18 am
7201.5 GBX   +3.20%
06:41aASTRAZENECA  : Jefferies Upgrades AstraZeneca to Buy From Hold
MT
06:39aASTRAZENECA  : German investor morale gains as broad-based recovery expected
RE
06:38aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks keep spirits up before Fed meets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Markets: Stocks keep spirits up before Fed meets

03/16/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Tuesday, as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will keep policies accommodative to help drive a post-pandemic global economic recovery.

European shares extended a rally that began on Wall Street on Monday and continued into Asia, with the pan-region STOXX 600 index up 0.5%. On Monday, the index touched its highest level in more than a year before ending flat. [.EU]

Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX 0.6%, France's CAC 40 0.2% and Italy's FTSE MIB index 0.6%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 hit a record high before trading flat on the day.

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, rose 0.2% to its highest levels since Feb 25.

An index of Asia-Pacific share markets excluding Japan gained 0.65%, led by a 0.8% jump in Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to just below the 30,000 mark. The broader Topix added 0.65%.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 index climbed 0.87% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.67%.

"The stock markets have kept their spirits up ahead of tomorrow's important Fed announcement," said Karl Steiner, chief quantitative strategist at SEB.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both soared on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism.

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields slipped further on Tuesday, as the market looked ahead to government debt auctions and the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached a more than one-year high of 1.642% last week, was back at 1.6004%.

The earlier surge in yields stemmed from investors speculating that rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Open Market Committee to signal it will start raising rates sooner than expected.

"We think the FOMC will have a hard time expressing concern about asset markets with the S&P at an all-time high on 12 March, despite 10Y U.S. Treasury yields at post-February 2020 highs," said analysts Steve Englander and John Davies at Standard Chartered.

"Focus has been on the FOMC 'dot plot' in recent days, but if the FOMC and Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell do not push back against current yield levels, investors are likely to take yields higher as better data arrives."

Fed policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 by the fastest rate in decades, as it recovers from a coronavirus-stricken 2020.

The Bank of England also meets this week on Thursday and the Bank of Japan wraps up a two-day meeting on Friday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.82 points, or 0.53%, to 32,953.46, the S&P 500 gained 25.6 points, or 0.65%, to 3,968.94 and the Nasdaq Composite remained unchanged.

Airline shares rose as the companies pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as vaccine rollouts help spur leisure bookings.

The outlook for post-pandemic recoveries continued to diverge between the U.S. and Europe.

President Joe Biden's order to make vaccination available to all adults by May 1 contrasted with stuttering rollouts in Germany, France and elsewhere, where use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended amid concern over possible side effects.

However, Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets, said the prospect of a slower economic recovery in Europe didn't appear to be a major handicap for investors.

"It doesn't seem to be the view that this is a real risk," he said. "Investors are wary, but not worried."

In currencies, the U.S. dollar held small gains from overnight, with caution evident ahead of the central bank meetings.

The dollar was largely flat at 109.19 yen, after rising as high as 109.365 on Monday for the first time since June.

The euro was little changed at $1.1930, holding for an eighth session below the $1.20 level.

Bitcoin halted its slide from a record high of $61,781.83 reached on Saturday, last trading 1% higher on the day around $56,250.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April changed hands at $64.74 a barrel, down 1%. Brent crude futures for May stood at $68.22 a barrel, losing 1%.

(Corrects U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to 1.6004%)

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland and Kane Wu in Tokyo; editing by Larry King)

By Ritvik Carvalho


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 3.07% 7194 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
CAC 40 0.17% 6046.29 Real-time Quote.8.92%
DAX 0.59% 14545.53 Delayed Quote.5.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 32953.46 Delayed Quote.7.10%
HANG SENG 0.76% 29020.58 Real-time Quote.5.77%
NASDAQ 100 1.12% 13082.538519 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 13459.707589 Delayed Quote.3.35%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 29921.09 Real-time Quote.8.28%
S&P 500 0.65% 3968.94 Delayed Quote.4.99%
S&P/ASX 200 0.80% 6827.1 Real-time Quote.2.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.46% 425.02 Delayed Quote.6.03%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.73% 109.24 Delayed Quote.8.19%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:41aASTRAZENECA  : Jefferies Upgrades AstraZeneca to Buy From Hold
MT
06:39aASTRAZENECA  : German investor morale gains as broad-based recovery expected
RE
06:38aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks keep spirits up before Fed meets
RE
06:29aASTRAZENECA  : France, Germany, Italy, other European nations halt AstraZeneca v..
AQ
06:28aASTRAZENECA  : Oil drops amid rising stockpiles and COVID-19 demand concerns
RE
06:22aASTRAZENECA  : WRAPUP 1-France seeks quick resumption of AstraZeneca shots suspe..
RE
06:10aASTRAZENECA  : Dutch Medicines Watchdog Says Not Displacing European Counterpart..
MT
06:06aASTRAZENECA  : Govt Allays Fears Over Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Despite Globa..
AQ
06:06aASTRAZENECA  : Sterling takes a hit as euro zone countries suspend AstraZeneca v..
RE
06:04aStocks keep spirits up before Fed meets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 819 M - -
Net income 2021 4 741 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,08 $
Last Close Price 96,98 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-4.72%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.93%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.58%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%197 523
ABBVIE INC.2.90%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.81%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ