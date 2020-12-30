Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gold steady as UK vaccine approval counters faltering dollar

12/30/2020 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold bars are pictured on display at Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as Britain's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University drove appetite for risk and a weaker dollar limited bullion's losses in thin holiday trade.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,878.52 per ounce by 1017 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,883.

"You have the vaccine news which is a bit positive (for the economy) but the dollar is still quite weak after approval of the U.S. fiscal stimulus," said Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu.

European stocks gained after Britain became the first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

However, underpinning gold, the dollar index hit a more than two-year low, as traders shrugged off Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to delay a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures.

"The bigger picture is that gold is still holding up incredibly well at these price levels and the fiscal and monetary stimulus will still be there in 2021 as the pandemic is hitting hard in U.S., Europe," said Bank of China International's Fu.

Investors await the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections that will determine which political party will control the U.S. Senate, with expectations for more stimulus under a Democrat-controlled Senate and House.

"Exchange Traded Fund flows are set to have a major say on how gold performs over the course of 2021, with investors expected to wade further out into risk-on waters," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $26.26 an ounce, platinum gained 1% to $1,060.04 and palladium was up 0.2% to $2,332.04.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Asha Sistla


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.79% 7519.743 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.38% 2.64 End-of-day quote.-20.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.22755 Delayed Quote.9.27%
GOLD 0.03% 1879.65 Delayed Quote.23.68%
PALLADIUM 0.11% 2348.5 Delayed Quote.21.22%
SILVER 0.41% 26.29 Delayed Quote.48.09%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.61% 2.52 End-of-day quote.-38.24%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:17aGermany expects quick EU approval of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:13aASTRAZENECA : UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:13aASTRAZENECA : Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay..
RE
06:05aASTRAZENECA : Germany expects quick EU approval of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccin..
RE
06:01aASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
05:57aSensex, Nifty close at record high for third day
RE
05:55aGold steady as UK vaccine approval counters faltering dollar
RE
05:47aIndian shares close at record high for third day
RE
05:40aFACTBOX : How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
RE
05:37aStatement from the UK Chief Medical Officers on the prioritisation of first d..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,93 $
Last Close Price 100,71 $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.91%132 323
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.67%405 780
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.25%296 974
NOVARTIS AG-10.25%212 264
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.48%205 995
PFIZER INC.-0.19%205 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ