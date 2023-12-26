By Colin Kellaher

American depositary share of Gracell Biotechnologies surged nearly 60% in premarket trading Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca in a deal worth up to $1.2 billion.

AstraZeneca is paying an initial $1 billion, or $10 an ADS, in cash for Gracell, a nearly 62% premium to Friday's closing price of $6.19 for the Shanghai-based company.

Gracell said its investors also will receive non-tradable contingent value rights tied to a future regulatory milestone that are worth up to $1.50 an ADS in cash, bringing the total potential deal value to $11.50 an ADS, about 86% above Friday's closing price.

Gracell ADSs were recently up 58% to $9.76 in premarket trading.

