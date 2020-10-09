Health Canada to start real-time review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Health Canada will start a real-time
review of Germany's BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc's
experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said on
Friday.
The companies said they would submit safety and efficacy
data from the trial of their COVID-19 vaccine to Canada's health
ministry under a rolling submission as and when it becomes
available.
A rolling review allows researchers to submit findings in
real time, without waiting for studies to conclude. Canadian
health minister Patty Hajdu last month signed an order allowing
companies developing COVID-19 vaccines to submit information as
it becomes available.
Health Canada said it will not make a decision on whether to
authorize any vaccine under rolling review until it has received
the necessary evidence to support the candidate's safety,
efficacy and quality.
The EU health regulator on Tuesday launched a real-time
review of the companies' experimental COVID-19 vaccine to
potentially speed up the process of approving a vaccine.
Canada's health ministry in its attempts to accelerate a
potential approval of a COVID-19 vaccine also started a
real-time review of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's
vaccine candidate a week ago. (https://reut.rs/2If5GWM)
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)