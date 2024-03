Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid continued consolidation activity in the sector.

AstraZeneca agreed to buy French rare-disease drug maker Amolyt Pharma for about $1 billion, building out the capabilities it acquired in the 2021 deal for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

03-14-24 1734ET