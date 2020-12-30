INSTANT VIEW 2-China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 31 (Reuters) - China approved a COVID-19 vaccine
developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant
Sinopharm on Thursday, making it the country's first approved
shot for general public use, as it braces for increased
transmission risks over winter.
DONG-YAN JIN, PROFESSOR AT THE SCHOOL OF BIOMEDICAL
SCIENCES, THE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG
"We still have not seen key details, such as the number of
trial participants and infections in Phase 3 trials for the
vaccine. That said, China's approval indicates that at least
regulators have access to such key information.
"China's approval could boost the credibility of the
vaccine. But if the vaccine wants to take a share in the global
market, especially in developed countries, more data is
necessary. If the vaccine could win approval in the United
States or European Union, where the regulatory bars are higher
than in China and in UAE, more people would trust it."
GARY NG, ECONOMIST, NATIXIS, HONG KONG
"While more vaccines with higher effective rate are positive
for economic growth and sentiment, the market seems to be immune
to related news. A small reaction is seen in the share price of
Sinopharm but the spillover towards wider asset classes is
absent with limited reaction in the yuan and Chinese equities.
"The general market focus seems to be on the fiscal stimulus
in the U.S. rather than more announcements of vaccines, which is
already priced in. For the market to react more strongly in
2021, large-scale rollout with positive outcome are needed to
drive the momentum higher."
NIKOLAI PETROVSKY, PROFESSOR IN THE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND
PUBLIC HEALTH AT FLINDERS UNIVERSITY, ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA
"I don't think the Chinese approval or the UK emergency use
approval of their respective vaccines should be taken too
seriously by third party countries, who will need to perform
their own independent assessments.
"There is an ongoing paucity of data on the Chinese
vaccines, so despite headline results suggesting 79%
effectiveness it is hard to know what this means without access
to all the data. There is a lot of politics right now in the
COVID-19 vaccine market with each country that has a vaccine
under pressure to get them approved and made available.
I would be very surprised to see any western country
approving this Chinese vaccine without a lot more data."
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing, Alun John in Hong Kong
and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes)