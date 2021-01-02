Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India Approves Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine

01/02/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Vibhuti Agarwal and Eric Bellman

NEW DELHI -- India has authorized the Covid-19 vaccine from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC, kick-starting global use of an inoculation that is expected to be embraced by developing countries given its lower price and ease of transport compared with other front-runners.

India's information and broadcasting minister, Prakash Javadekar, said Saturday that the vaccine, which was developed in the U.K., has received permission for emergency usage.

"Last year began with corona. This year has begun with a vaccine," he said at a news briefing in New Delhi on Saturday.

The U.K. authorized the vaccine earlier this week, and India is one of the first countries to follow suit.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could be a good fit for India and other developing countries thanks to its price, convenience and expected global reach. AstraZeneca has promised to make as many as three billion doses available in 2021 -- more than any other Covid-19 vaccine maker -- and at a cheaper price.

The U.K. company says it won't profit from the shot during the pandemic, or ever in the case of poorer countries.

The vaccine can be transported and stored for months with normal refrigeration, making it easier to distribute in places where people and health-care networks are overstretched and underfunded. Many of the other leading Western vaccines require ultracold temperatures for all but a few days or weeks.

India has already been building its vaccine delivery network and over the weekend did a dry run in some states to test it. Its first wave of vaccinations will piggyback on its nationwide network for vaccinating children, which is one of the largest in the world. That network reaches all across the South Asian nation but doesn't have readily available the freezers or transport equipment needed to handle the vaccines that require extremely cold temperatures.

In India, AstraZeneca has a manufacturing and distribution agreement with the Serum Institute of India to provide more than one billion doses to developing countries. The institute is already the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, making more than a billion doses a year for everything from polio to measles, mostly for export to emerging markets.

Confident the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would get approval, SII has been making and stockpiling it and already has close to 50 million doses ready. It hasn't said how much of that would be for India, but in the past it said it expected that eventually around half of its production would be for domestic use.

While India's early approval and the Serum Institute's stockpile will speed up the process, a nationwide rollout will still take time. Richer, less populated countries are already struggling with the logistics. India plans to deliver more than 300 million doses in the next six months, to start to make a dent in its population of more than 1.3 billion people.

The vaccine takes two shots, and British health officials recommend a delay of as long as three months between each dose. Similar guidance applies to the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that the U.K. authorized earlier in December. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot and one developed by Moderna Inc. have also been cleared in the U.S.

India is in need of an affordable, easy-to-distribute vaccine, given that more than 10 million Indians have been confirmed to have been infected, second only to the U.S. While its daily infection rate has plunged in the past few months, it is still getting about 20,000 new infections and more than 200 deaths each day.

Meanwhile in the six months through September, India's gross domestic product contracted more than 15% from a year earlier. The government wants a vaccine to end fear of the coronavirus and allow the economy to rebound to create more and better jobs for its young population.

Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com and Eric Bellman at eric.bellman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-21 1107ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BIONTECH SE -2.88% 81.52 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MODERNA, INC. -5.99% 104.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFIZER INC. 0.19% 36.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
11:08aIndia Approves Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
10:21aIndia's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines
RE
08:02aASTRAZENECA : Britain will allow mixing of COVID-19 vaccines on rare occasions
RE
04:18aASTRAZENECA : India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial
AQ
01/01India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - so..
RE
01/01India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - so..
RE
01/01BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel
RE
01/01ASTRAZENECA : BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps -Spiegel
RE
01/01Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
01/01Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,11 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.00%131 462
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ