India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Serum Institute Of India has
applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry
for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, the
company's chief executive said on Friday.
Serum Institute, which produces AstraZeneca's
COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, has supplied
more than 1.25 billion doses of the shot in India.
The Indian government now has enough data to consider a full
market authorisation, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said
on Twitter https://twitter.com/adarpoonawalla/status/1476807536942534659.
Serum Institute, which is also the world's biggest vaccine
maker, was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in
India at the beginning of the year.
The country's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by
Covishield and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin.
Serum Institute has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity
of AstraZeneca's shots to as many as 240 million doses and is
prepared to export "large volumes" from January, Poonawalla told
Reuters in October https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/indias-serum-could-export-20-30-mln-vaccine-doses-month-covax-says-ceo-2021-10-21.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)