Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:36:42 am
7343 GBX   -0.78%
05:42aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
05:39aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
05:21aAstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs

01/01/2021 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed the first trading session of 2021 at record highs on Friday, led by the IT services sector, as continued foreign fund inflows and expectations of imminent COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs kept investors bullish.

The blue-chip Nifty ended up 0.26% at 14,018.50, marking its first close above the 14,000 level, while the benchmark Sensex firmed 0.25% to 47,868.98.

The Nifty gained 14.9% in 2020 and the Sensex added 15.75%, both recording their best yearly performance since 2017. The indexes recovered more than 86% from March lows, boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

India's drug regulator is set to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use at a meeting later in the day, Reuters reported citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Nifty IT index closed up 0.84%, and heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra closed up 1.6%. U.S. automaker Ford Motor and Mahindra have called off their automotive joint venture due to challenges caused by the pandemic.

The Nifty Auto Index gained 0.86%, with Maruti Suzuki India, tractor maker Escorts, and automaker Ashok Leyland rising between 0.6% and 3.8% after reporting higher December sales.

Municipal solid waste management company Antony Waste Handling Cell jumped 29.3% from its offering price of 315 rupees per share in its market debut.

Most markets across the world were closed for New Year's Day.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 3.82% 99.1 Delayed Quote.17.12%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
ESCORTS LIMITED 2.17% 1287.8 Delayed Quote.100.19%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.79% 8.79 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1.64% 732.45 Delayed Quote.35.57%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.55% 7691.3 Delayed Quote.3.81%
NIFTY 50 0.26% 14018.5 Delayed Quote.14.90%
NIFTY IT -0.32% 24456.1 Delayed Quote.54.94%
SENSEX 30 0.25% 47868.98 Real-time Quote.15.75%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.29% 2928.25 Delayed Quote.32.43%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.86% 117.93 Delayed Quote.3.48%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:42aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
05:39aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
05:21aAstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India -sources
RE
05:12aBioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel
RE
12:52aIndian shares start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
2020MARKET CHATTER : Dealmaking Worldwide Reportedly Falls to Three-Year Low in Year..
MT
2020ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Fewer companies caught the deal bug in the year of the..
RE
2020China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine as COVID-19 surges globally
AQ
2020What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
2020Sinopharm Wins Regulatory Greenlight for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,04 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.72%131 259
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.89%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.59%298 665
NOVARTIS AG-8.98%215 047
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.06%206 957
PFIZER INC.-0.84%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ