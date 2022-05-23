Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/23 11:36:56 am EDT
10568.00 GBX   +0.71%
02:07pIndian vaccine giant Serum plans African plant in global expansion
RE
10:47aU.S. Task Force to consider routine kidney disease screening
RE
08:39aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian vaccine giant Serum plans African plant in global expansion

05/23/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India speaks during an interview in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, is considering setting up its first manufacturing plant in Africa as it looks to expand globally after its success in selling COVID-19 shots, its CEO told Reuters on Monday.

Africa was the only continent that did not have its own manufacturing capacity for COVID shots during the worst phases of the pandemic in the last two years, leaving it at the mercy of suppliers from overseas, including the SII.

"It's never been a better time to be a vaccine manufacturer. I'm looking at expanding our manufacturing across the globe," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"There are some great countries out there: South Africa, Rwanda, you know, to name a few that we're looking at."

Poonawalla said he was meeting some African officials in Davos to discuss his plans. Asked about possible investments, he said such projects typically required at least around $300 million.

He did not say what products an African plant might make. Apart from COVID shots, the SII's Indian plants make vaccines for diphtheria, BCG, measles, rubella and other conditions.

Asked about concerns over the rise of monkeypox cases, Poonawalla said he believed the disease was not so infectious.

"We'll wait and see even if we want to make a vaccine for it," he said.

Monkeypox is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. The World Health Organization has said it expects to identify more cases as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

On COVID, the SII has sold more than 1.5 billion doses in India of the AstraZeneca shot it makes and brands Covishield, and exported millions more.

But as demand has now waned, the company is putting its Indian Covishield facilities on standby and will "not produce anything there", Poonawalla said, while adding it could resume output if needed.

The SII has also pulled the plug on a plan to produce and sell about 300 million doses of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccine. However, it is still making millions of doses of a version of the Novavax COVID shot for India and other countries, Poonawalla said.

He estimated privately held SII was now valued at roughly $20 billion, but said there was no immediate plan to go public.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in Davos Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.71% 10568 Delayed Quote.20.93%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.79% 511.47 Real-time Quote.-5.43%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.09% 1940.24 Real-time Quote.-3.31%
NOVAVAX, INC. -1.14% 52.73 Delayed Quote.-62.66%
POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED -2.52% 237.55 Delayed Quote.11.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.83% 164.58 Real-time Quote.-6.76%
SII 4.64% 48.5 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:07pIndian vaccine giant Serum plans African plant in global expansion
RE
10:47aU.S. Task Force to consider routine kidney disease screening
RE
08:39aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
07:12aAstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets EU Approval as Third Booster Dose
MT
07:03aAstraZeneca aims to transform cancer care with practice-changing data at ASCO 2022
BU
02:14aAstraZeneca says COVID shot approved in EU as booster
RE
12:48aAstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Gets EU Approval for Third Doses
DJ
05/20Astrazeneca's Healthy Heart Africa Screens 3.9 Million Ugandans for Hypertension
AQ
05/19EU health regulator backs using AstraZeneca COVID shot as booster
RE
05/19ASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 718 M - -
Net income 2022 5 294 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 203 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 130,81 $
Average target price 143,10 $
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC20.93%202 681
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.45%465 705
PFIZER, INC.-11.14%294 404
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.19%269 013
ABBVIE INC.11.53%266 851
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.67%266 707