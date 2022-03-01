Indonesia extends AstraZeneca vaccine shelf life as 6 mln doses near expiry

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia has extended the
shelf life of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to nine
months, as nearly six million doses it received in donations
were in danger of expiring, a health ministry spokesperson told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The decision underscores challenges many developing
countries face in their slow inoculation campaigns, as vaccines
donated by wealthy countries arrive with a relatively short
shelf life of just a few months or even weeks.
Indonesia, which reported record daily infections in
mid-February due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant,
has fully vaccinated about 53% of its population of 270 million.
That compares with more than 70% in richer nations.
Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a health ministry spokesperson, told
Reuters it had six million doses of vaccines set to expire at
the end of February, but only 200,000 of them had expired after
it extended the shelf life of the AstraZeneca shot to nine
months from six.
"The food and drugs agency extended the expiry date ...
based on new available data about its efficacy," she said.
The expired vaccines are from Sinovac and Moderna
Inc and add to 1.1 million expired doses that Health
Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in January the country had
discarded.
AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request
for comment.
The relatively short shelf life of AstraZeneca's vaccine is
complicating the rollout to the world's poorest nations,
according to officials and internal World Health Organization
documents reviewed by Reuters last month.
Its shelf life of just six months from the date of bottling
is the shortest among top suppliers to the COVAX global vaccine
sharing scheme, several COVAX and EU officials said.
Kurniasih Mufidayati, an Indonesian member of parliament
overseeing health, called for the government to speed up
vaccination on Monday.
"Even though the vaccines are free, but receiving and
distributing them uses the state budget. If they go bad and are
wasteful, it's a waste of the budget," she said.
Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi said last month
after a meeting with COVAX and the WHO officials that it "hopes
that vaccine recipient countries can get a longer expiry
period."
Poorer nations rejected more than 100 million doses of
COVID-19 vaccines distributed by COVAX in December, mainly
because of a rapidly approaching expiry date, a UNICEF official
said.
Nearly three million doses of vaccines were also thrown out
by African nations, officials said, leading them to call for a
longer shelf life for the shots donated.
(Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jacqueline Wong)