    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Indonesia seeks longer shelf life donations as 19 million COVID shots expired

03/30/2022 | 03:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a kindergarten in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Nineteen million doses of vaccines in Indonesia's national COVID-19 stockpile have expired this year and 1.5 million more are set to expire next month, as donated shots arrive with a short shelf life, a health official said on Wednesday.

Indonesia and many other developing nations are ramping up their vaccination campaign, aided by donations from wealthy countries, but they have been calling for donations with a longer shelf life.

Lucia Rizka Andalusia, a senior health ministry official, told a parliamentary hearing that of the 19.3 million doses that expired between January and March, 97% were donated.

Most of the expired were AstraZeneca's shot, and they also included Moderna's, she said. Indonesia receives donations from the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme and countries such as Australia and the United States.

I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, a foreign ministry official, told the same hearing the country will stop receiving donations until April and tell donating countries that the vaccines donated must carry at least two thirds of the shelf life.

Indonesia's food and drug agency said earlier this month that it extended the expiry dates of several vaccines, including AstraZeneca's and Sinovac's, after reviewing new available data about their efficacy.

Indonesia would prioritise the distribution of vaccines nearing expiry, health ministry official Rizka said.

Poorer nations rejected more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by COVAX in December, mainly because of a rapidly approaching expiry date, a UNICEF official said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 808 M - -
Net income 2022 5 536 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 132,00 $
Average target price 139,27 $
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC15.76%204 527
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.90%467 388
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.68%325 073
PFIZER, INC.-10.69%296 575
ABBVIE INC.19.78%286 456
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.41%260 228