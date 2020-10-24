Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Two trials involving coronavirus vaccine candidates are resuming. AstraZeneca has restarted the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson is set to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed it safe to continue testing the vaccine. The company had to pause its U.S. trial last month after a report of a serious neurological illness in a participant in its trial in the UK.It is developing its vaccine with researchers at Oxford University.

Johnson & Johnson said Friday that the independent safety panel, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that it resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused a volunteer to fall ill. The company says it's on track to produce trial data of the vaccines' effectiveness by the end of this year or early 2021.

Both companies have contracts to supply vaccines to the U.S. and other governments if they are cleared by regulators.


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:17pAstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to..
RE
12:16aTo Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Co..
DJ
10/23ASTRAZENECA : says its Oxford vaccine deal allows it to add up to 20% of manufac..
RE
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/23Health Care Up After Final Presidential Debate -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10/23ASTRAZENECA : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume in U.S...
DJ
10/23ASTRAZENECA : Pivotal Studies of Covid-19 Vaccines From AstraZeneca, J&J Resumin..
DJ
10/23ASTRAZENECA : Says FDA Authorises Restart Of COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in U.S.
RE
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 703 M - -
Net income 2020 3 074 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,1x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,27 $
Last Close Price 103,58 $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.42%135 994
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.43%382 391
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.29%280 884
PFIZER INC.-2.55%212 162
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.23%201 909
NOVARTIS AG-16.78%185 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group