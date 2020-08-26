Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J&J adds Chile and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 12:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has added Chile and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, a university researcher said on Monday.

The study will involve 60,000 volunteers from Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru and will be coordinated by J&J's pharmaceutical unit Janssen and local academic centres.

Miguel O'Ryan of the University of Chile's School of Medicine, which will host the J&J trial, said Chilean government approval was still needed.

"From our point of view, as soon as we have the vaccine available, within three weeks we should be able to vaccinate the first volunteer," he said.

"We have been working to develop all the necessary strategy and infrastructure to carry out a large clinical trial."

Neither Janssen nor the Chilean health ministry were immediately available for comment.

The J&J trial is one of several likely to take place in Chile. Sinovac is due to launch a search for volunteers shortly, while the country is also in talks with CanSino, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.

Mario Lopez, the Peruvian chancellor, told local radio on Tuesday night that the J&J trial would also be conducted in Peru, without giving further details.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said previously that trials would be conducted of the Chinese prototype Sinopharm, and that he was also hoping to confirm by the end of August trials by the AstraZeneca vaccine being developed at Oxford University.

J&J's prototype uses "viral vectors" to generate immune responses, similar to the approach taken by Oxford's vaccine developers and China's CanSino Biologics Inc.

Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia have had the highest rates of viral infections in South America, making them attractive testing sites for vaccine developers since it is easier to get dependable trial results in areas with high rates of active transmission and infection.

J&J's head of vaccines previously told Reuters it aimed to produce 1 billion doses of a potential vaccine next year and would consider injecting healthy volunteers with the novel coronavirus if there are not enough patients for final trials.

By Fabian Cambero and Marco Aquino

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.32% 8599 Delayed Quote.13.41%
MODERNA, INC. 5.76% 70.105 Delayed Quote.238.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
12:44pJ&J adds Chile and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials
RE
04:33aASTRAZENECA PLC : - Phase I clinical trial initiated for monoclonal antibody com..
AQ
04:26aLimited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
RE
03:54aLimited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
RE
02:37aLimited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
RE
12:18aCopper rises as investors cheer trade talk, COVID-19 treatment progress
RE
08/25Copper rises on optimism about trade talk progress, COVID-19 treatment
RE
08/25Could U.S. regulators authorize a COVID-19 vaccine before the election?
RE
08/25S&P 500 inches higher on trade, vaccine developments
RE
08/25EUROPE : European stocks end lower as heavyweight resource players weigh
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 711 M - -
Net income 2020 3 067 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,0x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,78 $
Last Close Price 113,44 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC13.41%148 552
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.24%400 347
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.39%299 361
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.79%216 705
PFIZER, INC.-1.97%213 440
NOVARTIS AG-14.60%190 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group