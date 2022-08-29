Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
2022-08-26
11364.00 GBX   -0.51%
09:17aJapan panel approves AstraZeneca's Evusheld COVID treatment
RE
07:48aArgus Upgrades AstraZeneca to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $75
MT
07:42aArgus Upgrades AstraZeneca to Buy From Hold
MT
Japan panel approves AstraZeneca's Evusheld COVID treatment

08/29/2022 | 09:17am EDT
TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said on Monday that its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld.

Evusheld is designed to protect against COVID infection for at least six months, and has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

The panel also gave its consent to using Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for booster shots for children aged five to 11, the ministry said. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 238 M - -
Net income 2022 4 574 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 133,86 $
Average target price 143,87 $
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC30.95%207 416
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.98%431 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.24%299 837
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 155
PFIZER, INC.-20.71%262 770
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.50%249 661