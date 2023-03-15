(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Berenberg cuts AstraZeneca price target to 12,400 (12,600) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Relx price target to 2,840 (2,810) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg raises Spirent Communications to 'buy' (hold) - price target 250 (300) pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Future price target to 1,780 (2,600) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies starts Future with 'hold' - price target 1,300 pence
----------
JPMorgan reinitiates Petershill Partners with 'overweight' - price target 246 pence
----------
JPMorgan reinitiates Intermediate Capital with 'neutral' - price target 1,451 pence
----------
JPMorgan raises TP ICAP price target to 235 (210) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,200 (1,250) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Direct Line price target to 180 (190) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Genuit price target to 378 (447) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts IQE rice target to 40 (60) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Johnson Service price target to 155 (180) pence - 'buy'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.