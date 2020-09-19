Latin American nations plan to join COVAX vaccine facility after deadline

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina, Latin
American nations seeking more time to commit to the global
COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to so
as soon as possible after missing Friday's deadline.
Peru's foreign ministry said on Saturday it managed to sign
the binding agreement on Friday and will get access to 12
million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, a scheme for
pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual
vaccines.
Argentina asked for more time to prepare the required
paperwork but expects to sign on Wednesday its commitment to the
vaccine mechanism led by the World Health Organization, a health
ministry official told Reuters.
The Brazilian government said in a statement late on Friday
that it will sign up for COVAX after negotiations with the GAVI
Alliance, which is the COVAX secretariat.
"The purchase of a safe and effective vaccine is a priority
for the federal government," a Brazilian statement said.
Brazil faces the worst coronavirus outbreak after the United
States and India, with 4.5 million cases, and has the world's
highest death toll outside of the United States.
A dozen Central and Latin American countries had informed
the WHO they would request more time to sign up after the
midnight on Friday deadline to formalize legally-binding
documents.
Brazil's statement would appear to indicate that the GAVI
Alliance has agreed to give nations more time to join COVAX.
A diplomat in Geneva said the request had been submitted in
the form of a letter on Friday and sought a one-month extension.
The diplomat did not give details of the reason for the delay.
He said that the countries that made the request were
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador,
Guatemala, Panama, Uruguay, Venezuela, Paraguay and Dominican
Republic.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia, Marco Aquino in Lima
and Marina Lammertyn in Buenos Aires; Editing by David Gregorio)