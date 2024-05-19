Late-breaking results from the Phase IIa COURSE trial provide insight into TEZSPIRE’s impact on COPD exacerbations in patients with a broad range of eosinophil levels

The Phase IIa COURSE trial was a proof-of-concept study in people with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a broad range of blood eosinophil counts (BEC) and irrespective of emphysema, chronic bronchitis or smoking status.1 The primary results showed that treatment with AstraZeneca and Amgen’s TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab) led to a 17% numerical reduction in the annual rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations compared to placebo at week 52, which was not statistically significant (90% CI (Confidence Interval): -6, 36], p [1-sided]=0.1042).1 The results are being presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference.

Importantly, in patients with BEC ≥150 cells/µL, tezepelumab led to a nominally significant reduction of 37% in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared to placebo.1 Studies suggest that approximately 65% of bio-eligible patients with COPD have a BEC greater than or equal to 150 cells/μL.2 In patients with BEC ≥300 cells/µL tezepelumab led to a numerical reduction of 46% in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations.1 (Table 1.)

Dr Dave Singh, Professor of Respiratory Pharmacology at the University of Manchester and lead investigator on the trial, said: “I believe that biologics will play a critical role in the future care of COPD and trials such as the tezepelumab COURSE trial are central to understanding and shaping the treatment landscape. The tezepelumab COURSE results are particularly important as they show activity in COPD across a broad patient population including those with baseline blood eosinophil counts greater than 150 cells/μL.”

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “These proof-of-concept results from the COURSE trial are encouraging as they signal the potential efficacy of tezepelumab in a broad range of people with COPD irrespective of emphysema, chronic bronchitis and smoking status. As a result of these promising data, we are actively in Phase III planning for tezepelumab in COPD.”

A subgroup analysis of the COURSE trial also showed treatment with tezepelumab resulted in numerical improvements in lung function as measured by forced expiratory volume (FEV1) (improvement of 63mL and 146mL in BEC ≥150 and ≥300 cells/μL respectively, compared to placebo) and in quality of life as measured by the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score (reduction of 4.2 points and 9.5 points in BEC ≥150 and ≥300 cells/μL respectively).1 The safety and tolerability profile for tezepelumab was consistent with its approved severe asthma indication; the most frequently reported (>10%) adverse events for tezepelumab were worsening of COPD (12.1%) and incidents of COVID-19 infections (14.5%) (this trial commenced in July 2019).1 (Table 2.)

COURSE Phase IIa analysis:

Table 1: Tezepelumab impact on COPD exacerbations versus placebo over 52 weeks1

Reduction in exacerbations compared to placebo Annualized rate of exacerbations Moderate or severe exacerbations Overall population (n=333) 17% (90% CI: -6, 36) 1.75 in tezepelumab group versus 2.11 in placebo group BEC less than 150 cells/μL (n=137) -19% (95% CI: -90, 25) 2.04 in tezepelumab group versus 1.71 in placebo group BEC greater than or equal to 150 cells/μL (n=196) 37% (95% CI: 7, 57) 1.52 in tezepelumab group versus 2.40 in placebo group BEC greater than or equal to 300 cells/μL (n=56) 46% (95% CI: -15, 75) 1.20 in tezepelumab group versus 2.24 in placebo group Severe exacerbations Overall population (n=333) 48% (95% CI: -11, 76) 0.13 in tezepelumab group versus 0.25 in placebo group

Table 2: Tezepelumab impact on quality of life and lung function versus placebo over 52 weeks1

Lung function as measured by pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume (FEV1, µL) Quality of life improvement as measured by St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score Tezepelumab (n)/LS Mean Placebo (n)/LS Mean LS mean difference (95% CI) Tezepelumab (n)/LS Mean Placebo (n)/LS Mean LS mean difference (95% CI) BEC less than 150 cells/μL 73/-0.002 63/-0.053 0.051 (-0.012,0.114) 69/-1.91 60/-0.30 -1.62 (-6.69, 3.45) BEC greater than or equal to 150 cells/μL 90/0.049 103/-0.014 0.063 (0.009, 0.116) 88/-7.08 96/-2.85 -4.23 (-8.51, 0.06) BEC counts greater than or equal to 300 cells/μL 24/0.160 31/0.013 0.146 (0.044, 0.248) 22/-10.22 27/-0.68 -9.53 (-18.11, -0.96)

Notes

COURSE Phase IIa trial

COURSE was a Phase IIa multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of tezepelumab in adults with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) receiving triple inhaled maintenance therapy, and having had two or more documented COPD exacerbations in the 12 months prior to Visit 1. A total of 337 patients were randomized globally, with patients stratified by region and prior number of exacerbations (two vs. three or more). Patients received tezepelumab 420 mg, or placebo, administered via subcutaneous injection at the trial site every four weeks over a 52-week treatment period. The trial included a post-treatment follow-up period of 12 weeks.1,3

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

COPD refers to a group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.4 COPD is the third leading cause of death due to chronic disease and the sixth leading cause of mortality in the United States. COPD accounts for the majority of chronic lower respiratory mortality in the US at 150,000 deaths per year, and data suggests patients with COPD are, on average, 50 times more likely to die from their condition compared to those with asthma.5,6

The lungs and heart are fundamentally linked and work together.7 COPD mechanisms elevate the risk of both lung and heart events, including severe or even fatal COPD exacerbations and cardiac events, known as cardiopulmonary risk.8-11 Approximately 1 in 5 patients with COPD will die within a year of their first hospitalization for an exacerbation, and pulmonary and cardiac events are a key driver of mortality and the most common reasons for death in patients with COPD.8,12-14

TEZSPIRE

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab) is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and is critical in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma, including airway hyperresponsiveness.15,16 TEZSPIRE is approved in the US, EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of severe asthma.17-19

Amgen collaboration

In 2020, Amgen and AstraZeneca updated a 2012 collaboration agreement for TEZSPIRE. Both companies will continue to share costs and profits equally after payment by AstraZeneca of a mid single-digit inventor royalty to Amgen. AstraZeneca continues to lead development and Amgen continues to lead manufacturing. All aspects of the collaboration are under the oversight of joint governing bodies. Under the amended agreement, Amgen and AstraZeneca will jointly commercialize TEZSPIRE in North America. Amgen will record product sales in the US, with AZ recording its share of US profits as Collaboration Revenue. Outside of the US, AstraZeneca will record product sales, with Amgen recording profit share as Other/Collaboration revenue.

In addition, we are also collaborating with AstraZeneca on AMG104/AZD8630, an inhaled anti-TSLP compound currently in development for asthma. In November 2021, Amgen and AstraZeneca agreed to include AMG 104 / AZD8630 in the existing collaboration agreement. The companies share both costs and income, with no inventor royalty. AstraZeneca will be the development, manufacturing and commercial lead. AstraZeneca and Amgen will jointly commercialize AMG 104 / AZD8630 in North America, and AstraZeneca will distribute the product and book sales globally, including for the US.

Respiratory & Immunology

Respiratory & Immunology, part of BioPharmaceuticals, is one of AstraZeneca’s main disease areas and is a key growth driver for the Company.

AstraZeneca is an established leader in respiratory care with a 50-year heritage. The Company aims to transform the treatment of asthma and COPD by focusing on earlier biology-led treatment, eliminating preventable asthma attacks, and removing COPD as a top-three leading cause of death. The Company’s early respiratory research is focused on emerging science involving immune mechanisms, lung damage and abnormal cell-repair processes in disease and neuronal dysfunction.

With common pathways and underlying disease drivers across respiratory and immunology, AstraZeneca is following the science from chronic lung diseases to immunology-driven disease areas. The Company’s growing presence in immunology is focused on five mid- to late-stage franchises with multi-disease potential, in areas including rheumatology (including systemic lupus erythematosus), dermatology, gastroenterology, and systemic eosinophilic-driven diseases. AstraZeneca’s ambition in Respiratory & Immunology is to achieve disease modification and durable remission for millions of patients worldwide.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

