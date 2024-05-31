Why Dell's stock is having its worst day since 2018 despite strong AI demand

Investors "likely to get anxious relative to the cost of driving the strong revenue-growth trajectory," according to JPMorgan.

Top Proxy Firm Recommends Against Elon Musk's Tesla Pay Package

ISS is the latest to advise shareholders to vote against the compensation.

China Securities Regulator Fines Evergrande Unit $580 Million

A Chinese regulator fined a unit of China Evergrande Group almost $580 million for alleged financial misconduct, dealing the former property giant another blow as it navigates liquidation proceedings.

Bill Ackman Eyes IPO of Pershing Square

Bill Ackman is planning to take his investment firm public as soon as next year, the boldest move yet by the hedge-fund manager to capitalize on his social-media fame.

Intel Betting on AI Well Beyond Data Centers

Intel said it is preparing for rising demand for consumer products that can handle artificial-intelligence computing tasks on-site.

AstraZeneca CEO Has No Plans to Retire as He Seeks to Nearly Double Sales by 2030

AstraZeneca's longest-serving chief executive, Pascal Soriot, has no plans to step down for now as the company tries to grab a slice of the booming weight-loss market and aims to almost double revenue by the end of the decade.

Google Refines AI Search Overviews After Odd Results

The search giant said strange, incorrect answers prompted more than a dozen technical improvements, weeks after it started rolling out AI-powered answers to U.S. users.

American Express Zooms Ahead as Gen Z Gets Hooked on Card Rewards

Amex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.

Boeing Sets Its Own Quality Targets Under Pact With FAA

The air-safety regulator says it will monitor Boeing's performance based on quality metrics set by the company.

Apple Supplier STMicroelectronics to Build $5.4 Billion Chip Plant in Italy

STMicroelectronics is planning a new manufacturing plant in Italy for an investment of around $5.4 billion that will come with state support, as the chip maker jockeys for position in the semiconductor market's recovery.

