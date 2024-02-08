Walgreens Names Manmohan Mahajan as Permanent Finance Chief

The appointment comes amid a leadership shuffle at the pharmacy chain.

Kellanova beats profit expectations, but high prices are hurting sales

Shares of Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg, climbed Thursday as the snacks and cereal company, whose brands include Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It and Special K, beat fourth-quarter profit expectations, with price increases offsetting a decline in volume.

Spirit Airlines expects its liquidity will be 'more than adequate' for key goal

Spirit posted a slimmer loss than expected for the latest quarter, while calling out encouraging booking trends.

L'Oreal's Sales, Profit Miss Expectations on Stagnating Chinese Beauty Market

Revenue in North Asia slumped 5.8% to EUR10.66 billion due to market softness in mainland China, the company said.

Google Matches ChatGPT With New Chatbot Subscription

The offering follows a version from Microsoft for users of its work software.

Hershey reports Q4 earnings beat, but shares fall on weak outlook

Hershey Co. reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat before market open Thursday, although shares fell 3.4% in premarket trades, weighed down by weaker-than-expected sales and guidance.

Maersk Shares Sink Back to Reality

Shares of the world's shipping bellwether dived in early trade after it forecast a steep drop in profit. Shipping overcapacity, not the Red Sea Houthi attacks, looks to be the trend to watch.

AstraZeneca Earnings Hit By Higher Costs

AstraZeneca reported core earnings for the fourth quarter just short of consensus, but said it expected double-digit percentage growth in 2024.

SoftBank Returns to Health With an AI Bump

The tech investor's shares rose 11% on the back of higher revenue at Arm, its chip-design subsidiary.

Disney's Moves Give Bob Iger a Sporting Chance

Strong results, Epic investment and new sports superapp lessen the case for activist challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-24 1315ET