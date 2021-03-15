Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil falls amid stockpiling concern; European vaccine woe threatens demand

03/15/2021 | 10:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Views of Total Grandpuits oil refinery

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending declines for a third day, as concerns about rising stockpiles in the United States added to the threat to demand posed by countries including Germany and France halting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Brent crude was down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.30 by 0041 GMT, having dropped 0.5% on Monday. U.S. crude was down 61 cents, or 0.9%, at $64.78 a barrel, after declining 0.3% in the previous session.

Germany, France and Italy plan to suspend AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 injections after reports of possible serious side effects, although the World Health Organization said there was no established link to the vaccine.

These moves are deepening concerns over a slow pace of vaccinations in the region, which may delay any economic recovery from the pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic eviscerated demand for oil but prices have recovered to levels before the global health crisis, only to be capped as vaccination rollouts have been slow in most countries.

In the United States, stockpiles are also rising because of last month's "big freeze" which halted refining operations that have taken time to fully return.

"Crude oil inventories have increased substantially in recent weeks, as a result of U.S. refinery disruptions, which have seen crude oil stocks approaching 500 million barrels," ING Economics said in a client note.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, will report crude stock pile levels later on Tuesday, followed by official numbers from the Department of Energy on Wednesday, with analysts expecting another week of gain. [API/S]

Crude inventories increased by 12.8 million barrels in the week to March 5, against analysts' expectations for a rise of less than 1 million barrels.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
12:33aASTRAZENECA  : Canada Set to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine for Over 65s..
MT
12:24aASTRAZENECA  : COVID-19 Shot May Receive US Emergency Approval in April
MT
12:22aASTRAZENECA  : COVID-19 Jab Suspended in Cyprus, Italy, Spain
MT
12:06aAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
12:05aAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03/15Asian markets set to rise on strong U.S. equities
RE
03/15ASTRAZENECA  : Canada to recommend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those..
RE
03/15AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 6 : 04 p.m. EDT
AQ
03/15Mexico focuses vaccine loan request on U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca doses
RE
03/15Health Care Up As Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 793 M - -
Net income 2021 4 710 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,42 $
Last Close Price 96,98 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-5.09%126 852
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.93%420 180
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%281 782
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%194 901
ABBVIE INC.2.90%191 104
NOVARTIS AG-6.92%189 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ