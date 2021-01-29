Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil pares gains on worries about Coronavirus vaccine rollout

01/29/2021 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up slightly on Friday but traded in a tight range, and briefly dipped on demand worries due to coronavirus variants and slow vaccine rollouts, which offset a bullish sentiment due to a cut in Saudi Arabian oil supply and falling U.S. oil inventories.

"The vaccine numbers are just not there," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. Additionally, he said a U.S. economic stimulus package may not come quickly enough to support the market.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden urged congress to take swift action on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.

"There is no time for any delays," Biden said. "It could take a year longer to return to full employment if we don't act and don't act now."

Global benchmark Brent crude futures for March rose 44 cents, or 0.8%, to $55.97 a barrel by 12:13 EST (16:13 GMT).

The Brent March contract expires on Friday. The more active April contract was up 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $55.35.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $52.36.

Both front month Brent and WTI were on track to post a weekly gain of less than 1%.

A Reuters poll showed oil prices are expected to hover around current levels for much of 2021 before a recovery gains traction towards year end.

"Restrictions on the demand side because of lockdowns are countered by a sufficient reduction in supply ... preventing prices from falling or rising to any significant extent," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. Compliance with output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, improved in January.

OPEC oil output rose in January, a Reuters survey found, after OPEC+ agreed to an easing of supply curbs.

However, the rise was less than the amount agreed under the deal, with an involuntary drop in Nigerian exports limiting the increase.

A 9.9 million barrel drawdown in U.S. oil inventories last week and forecasts for a small drop in U.S. oil production in February provided price support. [EIA/S]

But Stephen Brennock of broker PVM said the market remains focused on the vaccine rollout:

"Any loss of momentum in vaccination programmes will undermine the strength of the global oil demand recovery."

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by David Goodman, Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.07% 7491 Delayed Quote.4.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.79% 54.98 Delayed Quote.7.43%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.14% 34.75 End-of-day quote.-0.71%
WTI -0.35% 52.03 Delayed Quote.8.74%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:01pEU regulators approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
05:55pASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 Vaccine Recommended for Conditional Marketing Authorizati..
MT
05:45pASTRAZENECA : WHO says vaccine hoarding 'keeps pandemic burning'
RE
05:38pOil pares gains on worries about Coronavirus vaccine rollout
RE
05:35pASTRAZENECA : CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable
RE
05:33pJ&J vaccine adds to COVID-19 armoury, includes South African variant
RE
05:30pJ&J vaccine adds to COVID-19 armoury, includes South African variant
RE
05:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverse..
RE
05:07pASTRAZENECA : EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
AQ
05:00pEU stress test of banks includes poor COVID vaccine distribution
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 951 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,03 $
Last Close Price 104,98 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.44%137 795
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.49%445 321
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.61%306 309
NOVARTIS AG-0.98%210 403
PFIZER INC.-2.58%199 324
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.74%197 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ