ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
03/19 11:28:53 am
7083.5 GBX   -0.62%
11:18aASTRAZENECA  : vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare
AQ
11:11aTHE LATEST : CDC guidance: Desks 3 feet apart in schools OK
AQ
11:11aOil prices edge higher after sell-off driven by demand concerns
RE
Oil prices edge higher after sell-off driven by demand concerns

03/19/2021 | 11:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday in a volatile trading session, following a big sell-off the previous day as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.59 a barrel by 1450 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $60.37. Both traded within a wide range of more than $2 a barrel on Friday.

Oil closed about 7% down on Thursday as several large European economies reimposed lockdowns and vaccination programmes were slowed by distribution issues and concerns over potential side effects.

Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations with the AstraZeneca shot after regulators declared that vaccine safe, the programme halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.

Britain also announced it would have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month because of a supply delay.

"Concerns are rapidly growing of a mobility-depressing third wave in Europe amid a pause in vaccinations and rapid spread of the B117 mutation that originated in the UK," JP Morgan said.

The bank still sees Brent averaging above $70 a barrel in the fourth quarter, however.

Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, though it expects the OPEC+ grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to take action to offset that.

Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease.

Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months, with its Brent forecast rising to $80 a barrel this summer.

(Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in Singapore and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman and Frances Kerry)

By Ahmad Ghaddar


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
11:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nike, Fedex, Geely
10:56aASTRAZENECA  : Norway, Sweden and Denmark Keep Bans on AstraZeneca Jab Amid In-D..
MT
10:49aFACTBOX : Countries resuming use of AstraZeneca vaccine after blood clot investi..
RE
10:35aArtelo Biosciences Shares Rise 8% on Acceptance Into U.K Oncology Program
DJ
10:24aASTRAZENECA  : Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing Astr..
RE
10:09aASTRAZENECA  : Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday
AQ
10:06aASTRAZENECA  : Vaccine delay in Britain stirs equity debate in India
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 894 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,20 $
Last Close Price 99,26 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.68%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.96%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.83%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.77%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.15%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%192 886
