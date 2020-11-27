Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/27 11:30:00 am
7787 GBX   +0.50%
03:02pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
02:53pOil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:25pWall St. gains, Nasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

11/27/2020 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday but posted a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week.

Brent crude January futures rose 38 cents to settle at $48.18 a barrel, while the more active February contract gained 46 cents to $48.25.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 18 cents to settle at $45.53 a barrel.

Brent rose 7.2% over the week, while WTI gained 8% for the week. Encouraging news on potential COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and others have lifted the markets. However, questions have been raised over AstraZeneca's "vaccine for the world," with several scientists sounding caution over the trial results.

"While a successful vaccine rollout should break the link between infection and mobility, even then global oil demand will likely only reach its pre-pandemic run rate by mid-2022," JP Morgan said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia are leaning towards delaying next year's planned increase in oil output, said three sources close to the OPEC+ group.

OPEC+ was planning to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January - about 2% of global consumption - after record supply cuts this year. OPEC+ ministers are due to meet from Monday.

"The market expects prices to see a limited increase if OPEC+ indeed does what is expected and changes its planned route, postponing a planned supply increase from January," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets

A panel of OPEC+ will hold informal online talks on Sunday - a day later than scheduled, a source with the knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Rising Libyan output is also contributing to concerns about oversupply in the market.

The OPEC member, which is exempt from the oil cuts, has added more than 1.1 million bpd of output since early September.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Louise Heavens)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.28% 7770 Delayed Quote.1.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-26.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 75.9398 Delayed Quote.21.88%
WTI 1.29% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-25.37%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:02pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
02:53pOil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:25pWall St. gains, Nasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
01:01pNasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
12:25pASTRAZENECA : UK's MHRA Says It Got Health Dept Letter Requesting Review Of Oxfo..
RE
12:13pASTRAZENECA : Will COVID-19 vaccines protect us? Does efficacy equal effectivene..
RE
12:13pBritish midcaps post weekly losses on Brexit woes, dour outlook
RE
12:12pEUROPE : European shares rise for fourth straight week; Spain's BBVA jumps
RE
12:06pASTRAZENECA : WHO says it needs to evaluate vaccine candidates on more than just..
RE
11:40aTen COVID-19 vaccines seen by mid-year, head of global pharma group says
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 512 M - -
Net income 2020 2 998 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,2x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121,49 $
Last Close Price 103,46 $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC1.85%135 559
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%378 244
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.47%285 939
NOVARTIS AG-11.58%203 854
PFIZER INC.-1.59%203 048
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.97%202 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ