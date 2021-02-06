Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against S.African variant: study

02/06/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 6 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a trial.

The study from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, according to a Financial Times report published earlier in the day.

Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.

"In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant," an AstraZeneca spokesman said in response to the FT report.

The newspaper said none of the more than 2,000 trial participants had been hospitalised or died.

"However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults," the AstraZeneca spokesman said.

The company said it believed its vaccine could protect against severe disease, given that the neutralising antibody activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated protection against severe disease.

The trial, which involved 2,026 people of whom half formed the placebo group, has not been peer-reviewed, the FT said.

While thousands of individual changes have arisen as the virus mutates into new variants, only a tiny minority are likely to be important or change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal.

"Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started adapting the vaccine against this variant and will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for Autumn delivery should it be needed," the AstraZeneca spokesman said.

On Friday Oxford said their vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
11:06aOXFORD/ASTRAZENECA COVID SHOT LESS E : study
RE
09:58aASTRAZENECA : Oxford/Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine less effective against S.Afric..
RE
04:45aPFIZER : Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own vaccines
AQ
03:07aPfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil
RE
02/05Sinovac says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization, death
RE
02/05BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages AstraZene..
BU
02/05ASTRAZENECA : Correction to AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective Against U.K. Covid-19 ..
DJ
02/05Health Care Up As Sanofi Rises On Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
02/05Brazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
02/05Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 951 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,05 $
Last Close Price 99,91 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-0.67%131 091
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.49%432 922
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.11%294 565
NOVARTIS AG-2.59%204 284
PFIZER INC.-5.22%194 099
ABBVIE INC.1.47%191 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ