Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The rush to use AstraZeneca
and Daiichi-Sankyo's drug Enhertu to treat certain
types of breast cancer has far outpaced doctors' ability to
determine with certainty which patients might benefit, experts
said this week at a meeting of breast cancer doctors.
Enhertu, which won U.S. approval in late 2019, is used in
patients with advanced breast, gastric and lung cancers whose
tumor cells carry a protein called HER2.
Early this year, researchers found that Enhertu could also
benefit certain breast cancer patients whose HER2 levels were
previously thought to be too low for the drug to have a
meaningful effect.
In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
Enhertu for treating HER2-low breast cancers that were
inoperable or had spread to the brain or elsewhere in the body.
About 50% to 60% of breast cancer patients likely fall into
the low-HER2 category, according to the National Cancer
Institute. These patients formerly had limited treatment
options, but Enhertu's approval for metastatic breast cancer has
been changing the way doctors treat them.
The tests which most pathologists now use to look for HER2
in patients' tumors, however, were designed to measure large
amounts of the protein and are imprecise in patients with low
HER2, several researchers noted in presentations on Wednesday at
the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
Using these so-called immunohistochemistry tests to quantify
low levels of HER2 "is like weighing mice on a scale built for
elephants," Dr. David Rimm of Yale University said at the
meeting.
Pathologists interpret the results subjectively, and "about
50% to 60% get it right," he said.
A report in JAMA Oncology in April showed only a 26%
agreement rate among 18 pathologists asked to interpret
immunohistochemistry tests for low HER2 versus no HER2.
Enhertu delivers a combination of the monoclonal antibody
trastuzumab and the chemotherapy drug deruxtecan.
Roughly 10% of patients taking Enhertu develop a
life-threatening lung disease from it, making accurate patient
selection particularly important, Rimm noted.
Colorado-based Theralink Technologies Inc has a commercially
available quantitative HER2 assay that appears to provide a more
accurate assessment.
Theralink reported at the meeting that when it used its
quantitative assay to look for HER2 in 175 patients with
negative immunohistochemistry tests, 30% to 40% had "modest to
moderate" HER2 levels.
Rimm's lab at Yale also has developed a quantitative assay
which it has not yet commercialized.
AstraZeneca oncology executive Dr. Sunil Verma said via
email that for patients classified as HER2-negative on widely
available tests, "research including novel technology is still
evolving to determine and interpret the clinical significance of
therapeutic benefit of Enhertu."
Given how subjective current tests are, oncologists will
often ask pathologists to take a second look at a patient's
negative HER2 test, hoping for a different answer, Rimm said in
an interview.
"Doctors faced with radiating a patient's brain would much
rather be able to give that patient a drug," he said. "If we
really want precision medicine and not persuasive medicine,
doctors need to demand that pathologists use quantitative
analytic assays."
