Pizza-sized boxes and paying a premium: Israel's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Order early, pay a lot,
digitise distribution and stretch the supply.
That is how Israel came to be a leader of the world's
COVID-19 vaccination drive, reaching nearly 15% of the country’s
9.3 million population in about two weeks.
The first big decision was paying a premium to get early
vaccines.
Israeli authorities have not said publicly what they paid
for the vaccine developed by U.S. company Pfizer and
German partner BioNTech.
But one official said on condition of anonymity that Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was "paying around $30
per vaccine dose, or around twice the price abroad."
Pfizer said in a statement that it uses "a tiered pricing
formula based on volume and delivery dates" but declined to
disclose further details.
Israel also offered the pharmaceutical companies the promise
of a quick rollout that could serve as a template for other
places: swift results from a small country with a universal
healthcare system, patient data stored centrally and the
technological savvy to ensure a digitised distribution network.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said freeing Israel's economy
from a series of lockdowns justified any higher purchase cost or
buying an excess of vaccines.
"What we basically said to Pfizer and Moderna and to the
others was that if we will be one of the first countries to
start vaccinating, very soon these companies will be able to see
the results," Edelstein told Reuters.
"It's a kind of win-win situation," he said. "We are a small
country. And I knew for a fact that we better be one of the
first on the ground because after the vaccine is developed, the
companies, commercially speaking, wouldn't even look in the
direction of countries Israel's size."
The vaccination campaign has faced some criticism and
hurdles.
Rights groups are outraged that Palestinians in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip face a long wait for
vaccines.
Israel's 21% Arab minority has shown an initial wariness
towards vaccination.
Netanyahu's opponents accuse his right-wing Likud Party of
using the vaccination campaign for political gain before a March
23 election, and lacking a clear long-term strategy for dealing
with the impact of COVID-19 -- charges the government denies.
But, while Israel is in its third lockdown and faces a
recession and high unemployment, it has avoided the shortages
and bottlenecks faced by other countries.
DISTRIBUTION TECHNIQUES
Israel, which has reported more than 450,000 COVID-19 cases
and 3,445 deaths, cast a wide net for securing vaccines early
on, and last June became one of the first countries to reach a
purchase agreement with Moderna.
Moderna has said it will begin delivery of 6 million doses
this month, though Edelstein said the shipment was probably two
months away.
In November, Israel announced similar deals with AstraZeneca
and Pfizer, and the first Pfizer shipment arrived on
Dec. 9.
Israeli teams repacked the large ultra-frozen pallets into
insulated boxes the size of small pizzas, allowing for
distribution in smaller numbers and at more remote sites.
The technique, Israel says, got the green light from Pfizer.
Other refinements included squeezing more doses out of each vial
than advertised.
The vaccines are handled by SLE, the logistics unit of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries, in an underground facility
near Israel's main airport. Thirty large freezers set to minus
70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit) can hold 5 million doses.
SLE repackages them into bundles as small as 100 doses to be
delivered to about 400 vaccine centres, said Adam Segal, SLE's
logistics and operations manager.
That, officials say, means wider parallel vaccination drives
nationwide, allowing easier access to small clinics as well as
larger centralised centres.
UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE
A universal public healthcare system, which requires every
resident to be covered by a healthcare maintenance organisation
(HMO) and connected to a nationwide digital network, then kicks
in.
Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer for HMO Clalit, said
Israel has integrated infrastructures of digital data with "full
coverage of the entire population, cradle to grave."
"So it is easy both to identify the right target population
and to create data-driven 'outreach' because this is something
that is done as our everyday care routine," said Balicer, who
also chairs the government's expert advisory coronavirus panel.
Administering about 150,000 shots a day at clinics and
special facilities, Israel has prioritised over-60s, health
workers and people with medical conditions. The city of Haifa
offers drive-through vaccinations.
"I have been waiting to be liberated from this pressure,
from the anxiety that's there in the background all the time, to
be free, to finally stop worrying," said 76-year-old
psychologist Tamar Shachnai. A week into the campaign she had
already received a text message with instructions from her HMO,
scheduled an appointment and got her first shot.
Shachnai was vaccinated at a centre in a Jerusalem sports
arena where about 500 people had passed through by lunchtime.
Towards the end of the day, about 20 younger people gathered
outside the arena, hoping to receive the vaccine.
Israel has also added vaccination centres in Arab towns,
said Aiman Saif, the health ministry's coronavirus coordinator
for the Arab community, following concerns about the low rate of
vaccination among Israeli Arabs.
He said some Israeli Arabs initially appeared reluctant to
be vaccinated and may have been put off by misinformation on
social media, prompting Israel to accelerate a public campaign
to combat "fake news" about alleged side effects.
Palestinian health official Yasser Bozyeh estimated that
Palestinians would begin receiving doses in February through the
World Health Organization's vaccine scheme for poor and
middle-income countries.
The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule
in the West Bank and has its own health system, has also
contacted private drugmakers.
Edelstein said it was in Israel's interest to make sure the
Palestinian population was also vaccinated and that he was open
to discussing passing on any extra vaccines once Israel meets
its own demand. Netanyahu's office declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams, Rami Ayyub, Rami
Amichay, Eli Berlzon and Douglas Busvine in Berlin, Editing by
Stephen Farrell, Jeffrey Heller and Timothy Heritage)