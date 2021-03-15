Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, top genome expert says

* Regular booster vaccines will be needed
* South African variant most worrying due to E484K
* UK genome boss urges humility in battle with virus
CAMBRIDGE, England, March 15 (Reuters) - Regular booster
vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of
mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to
evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence
the virus's genomes told Reuters.
The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people
globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around
once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough
to require tweaks to vaccines.
Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK)
which has sequenced nearly half of all the novel coronavirus
genomes so far mapped globally, said international cooperation
was needed in the "cat and mouse" battle with the virus.
"We have to appreciate that we were always going to have to
have booster doses; immunity to coronavirus doesn't last
forever," Peacock told Reuters at the non-profit Wellcome Sanger
Institute's 55-acre campus outside Cambridge.
"We already are tweaking the vaccines to deal with what the
virus is doing in terms of evolution - so there are variants
arising that have a combination of increased transmissibility
and an ability to partially evade our immune response," she
said.
Peacock said she was confident regular booster shots - such
as for influenza - would be needed to deal with future variants
but that the speed of vaccine innovation meant those shots could
be developed at pace and rolled out to the population.
COG-UK was set up by Peacock, a professor at Cambridge,
exactly a year ago with the help of the British's government's
chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, as the virus spread
across the globe to Britain.
The consortium of public health and academic institutions is
now the world's deepest pool of knowledge about the virus's
genetics: At sites across Britain, it has sequenced 349,205
genomes of the virus out of a global effort of around 778,000
genomes.
On the intellectual frontline at the Wellcome Sanger
Institute, hundreds of scientists - many with PhDs, many working
on a voluntary basis and some listening to heavy metal or
electronic beats - work seven days a week to map the virus's
growing family tree for patterns of concern.
Wellcome Sanger Institute has sequenced over half of the UK
total sequenced genomes of the virus after processing 19 million
samples from PCR tests in a year. COG-UK is sequencing around
30,000 genomes per week - more than the UK used to do in a year.
MUTATION LEADERBOARD
Three main coronavirus variants - which were first
identified in Britain (known as B.1.1.7), Brazil (known as
P1)and South Africa (known as B.1.351) - are under particular
scrutiny.
Peacock said she was most worried about B.1.351.
"It is more transmissible, but it also has a change in a
gene mutation, which we refer to as E484K, which is associated
with reduced immunity - so our immunity is reduced against that
virus," Peacock said.
With 120 million cases of COVID-19 around the world, it is
getting hard to keep track of all the alphabet soup of variants,
so Peacock's teams are thinking in terms of "constellations of
mutations".
"So a constellation of mutations would be like a leaderboard
if you like - which mutations in the genome that we're
particularly concerned about, the E484K is must be one of the
top of the leaderboard," she said.
"So we're developing our thinking around that leaderboard to
think, regardless of the background and lineage, about what
mutations or constellation of mutations are going to be
important biologically and different combinations that may have
slightly different biological effects."
Peacock, though, warned of humility in the face of a virus
that has brought so much death and economic destruction.
"One of the things that the virus has taught me is that I
can be wrong quite regularly - I have to be quite humble in the
face of a virus that we know very little about still," she said.
"There may be a variant out there that we haven't even
discovered yet."
There will, though, be future pandemics.
"I think its inevitable that we will have another virus
emerge that is of concern. What I hope is that having learned
what we have in this global pandemic, that we will be better
prepared to detect it and contain it."
