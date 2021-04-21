Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korea hopes the United
States will help it tackle a shortage of coronavirus vaccine in
return for test kits and masks Seoul sent to Washington earlier
in the pandemic, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.
The government has drawn fire from the media for not doing
enough to secure enough vaccines early, with just 3% of the
population inoculated, due to tight global supply and limited
access.
"We have been stressing to the United States that 'A friend
in need is a friend indeed,'" the minister, Chung Eui-yong, told
reporters at the Kwanhun Club of South Korean journalists.
He said South Korea had airlifted Washington a large volume
of coronavirus test kits and face masks in the early stages of
the pandemic "in the spirit of the special South Korea-U.S.
alliance," despite tight domestic supply at the time.
"We are hoping that the United States will help us out with
the challenges we are facing with the vaccines, based on the
solidarity we demonstrated last year."
The allies were in talks, added Chung, who also flagged
South Korea's potential contribution to preserving a global
semiconductor supply chain U.S. President Joe Biden is keen to
maintain.
Diplomatic efforts have not yielded any concrete steps,
however, as the talks with Washington are still in an early
stage, health ministry official Son Young-rae told reporters.
Opposition lawmaker Park Jin urged more aggressive vaccine
diplomacy, calling for the government to invoke its free trade
pact (FTA) with Washington to secure pharmaceutical products.
"The government needs to be more proactive," Park told
Reuters.
"The FTA provides us a legal base to demand (vaccines) as it
stipulates the two countries' commitment to promoting the
development of, and facilitating access to, pharmaceutical
products."
The U.S. embassy in Seoul did not immediately reply to a
Reuters' request for comment.
About 1.77 million people in South Korea have had their
first dose of the AstraZeneca Plc or Pfizer
vaccines. The low rate compares with a 40% vaccination rate in
the United States, according to Reuters data https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.
Tuesday's 731 new coronavirus infections, up from 549 cases
a day earlier, took South Korea's tally to 115,926, with 1,806
deaths.
