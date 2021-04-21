Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid

04/21/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korea hopes the United States will help it tackle a shortage of coronavirus vaccine in return for test kits and masks Seoul sent to Washington earlier in the pandemic, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The government has drawn fire from the media for not doing enough to secure enough vaccines early, with just 3% of the population inoculated, due to tight global supply and limited access.

"We have been stressing to the United States that 'A friend in need is a friend indeed,'" the minister, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters at the Kwanhun Club of South Korean journalists.

He said South Korea had airlifted Washington a large volume of coronavirus test kits and face masks in the early stages of the pandemic "in the spirit of the special South Korea-U.S. alliance," despite tight domestic supply at the time.

"We are hoping that the United States will help us out with the challenges we are facing with the vaccines, based on the solidarity we demonstrated last year."

The allies were in talks, added Chung, who also flagged South Korea's potential contribution to preserving a global semiconductor supply chain U.S. President Joe Biden is keen to maintain.

Diplomatic efforts have not yielded any concrete steps, however, as the talks with Washington are still in an early stage, health ministry official Son Young-rae told reporters.

Opposition lawmaker Park Jin urged more aggressive vaccine diplomacy, calling for the government to invoke its free trade pact (FTA) with Washington to secure pharmaceutical products.

"The government needs to be more proactive," Park told Reuters.

"The FTA provides us a legal base to demand (vaccines) as it stipulates the two countries' commitment to promoting the development of, and facilitating access to, pharmaceutical products."

The U.S. embassy in Seoul did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

About 1.77 million people in South Korea have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca Plc or Pfizer vaccines. The low rate compares with a 40% vaccination rate in the United States, according to Reuters data https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.

Tuesday's 731 new coronavirus infections, up from 549 cases a day earlier, took South Korea's tally to 115,926, with 1,806 deaths.

(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.01% 7566 Delayed Quote.2.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.02% 1037.8437 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:40aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : German Scientist Taps Johnson & Johnson in Study of Vaccine..
MT
04:24aRETURN THE FAVOUR : South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid
RE
04:06aASTRAZENECA  : Covid - Lagos Extends Lead As More Nigerians Get Vaccinated
AQ
03:17aASTRAZENECA  : India's Serum institute to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to private ho..
RE
02:07aASTRAZENECA  : Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge
RE
02:01aTIMELINE-A year in the COVID-19 vaccine scheme COVAX
RE
12:17aASTRAZENECA  : Swissmedic Awaits More Information On AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Jab
MT
04/20ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA  : Launches Asthma Treatment Drug in India
MT
04/20ASTRAZENECA  : J&J to cooperate in study of rare clots linked to COVID-19 vaccin..
RE
04/20ASTRAZENECA  : Albertans lining up, signing up as eligibility for AstraZeneca CO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 703 M - -
Net income 2021 4 602 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,51 $
Last Close Price 104,45 $
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.32%137 150
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.78%428 315
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.42%292 008
PFIZER, INC.5.76%217 158
NOVARTIS AG-3.24%199 551
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.95%196 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ