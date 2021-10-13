Russia says Sputnik Light is 70% effective against Delta variant

* Data shows Sputnik Light is effective against Delta - RDIF
* Will show it's a good booster for other vaccines - RDIF
* Sputnik light to become main Russian vaccine - RDIF
* Russia is battling soaring infections, vaccine hesitancy
MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine
shows 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19
three months after injection and the one-shot product is likely
to become the country's main vaccine, Russia's sovereign wealth
fund said on Wednesday.
The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik
Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that
can be combined with non-Russian vaccines.
RDIF, the wealth fund which markets Sputnik Light abroad,
cited data submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute,
to medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review. The data was
based on 28,000 participants who received a dose of Sputnik
Light, and an unvaccinated control group of 5.6 million.
Russia is battling soaring infections and hesitancy about
vaccines at home, while struggling to compete in some markets
with Western vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna
and AstraZeneca.
Countries around the world are deploying or considering
administering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna as booster shots
though there is no scientific consensus about how broadly they
should be used.
When used as a booster for other vaccines, Sputnik Light,
which comprises the first shot of Russia's two-shot flagship
Sputnik V, will be over 83% effective against infection by the
Delta variant and over 94% effective against hospitalisation,
RDIF said in a statement.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the RDIF, told Reuters he expected
Sputnik Light to become Russia's main COVID-19 vaccine.
"Eventually, we believe that Sputnik Light could be the main
vaccine one year from now when many people will just need to get
revaccinated or will have had COVID and won't need Sputnik V,"
he said.
REGULATORY APPROVAL
RDIF expects to produce enough Sputnik V and Sputnik Light
for 700 million people this year, with around 50% of production
already located abroad, Dmitriev said.
He said Russia wanted no more than 20-25% of the global
market and had no ambition to take a monopoly position.
Argentina and some other counties were doing trials to
combine Sputnik Light with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna.
Two countries were combining Pfizer and Sputnik Light, he said.
Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute,
said Sputnik Light was easy and fast to produce.
Manufacturers have told Reuters that they have had
difficulties producing the second Sputnik V dose.
RDIF had hoped to clinch regulatory approval for Sputnik V
from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health
Organization (WHO) months ago, but it has taken longer than
expected, depriving it of access to more markets.
Dmitriev said RDIF expected the WHO to approve Sputnik V for
use by the end of the year. The WHO said on Wednesday approval
for Sputnik V was on hold pending some missing data and legal
procedures, which it hoped would be "sorted out quite soon".
Dmitriev said it was possible the EMA would grant approval
by the end of this year as well. RDIF had got positive feedback
from the EU on clinical trials and expected an EU inspection in
the autumn, he said.
RDIF had applied for separate approval for the two
components used in Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light would therefore
be automatically approved at the same time, he added.
Dmitriev said Sputnik Light had already been registered in
15 countries and he expected it to be approved in 30 other
countries in the next month.
The two-shot Sputnik V vaccine is registered in 70
countries.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya/Andrew Osborn; Additional
reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow and by Jo Mason; Editing
by Giles Elgood)