Russia warns of delays in Sputnik V vaccine supply to Latin America

BUENOS AIRES/MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's supply of
its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Latin America, a key overseas
sales area, may be delayed by up to three weeks as production
capacity is ramped up to meet high demand, a blow for countries
relying on it for their inoculation programs.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya
institute said they were expanding capacity to produce more of
the vaccine to meet demand in Latin America, where Argentina,
Bolivia, Mexico and others are looking to use it.
Global vaccine makers including British-Swedish firm
AstraZeneca and U.S.-based Pfizer Inc are
battling to boost COVID-19 vaccine production as countries
around the world look to protect their populations amid surging
infections.
"We are now upgrading facilities located outside of Russia
to ensure the supply to Argentina and the rest of the region.
As a result, we will see a significant increase in production
in the second quarter," RDIF and Gamaleya said in a statement.
"Until then, some batches may have delays of up to 2-3
weeks."
They added that Argentina, one of the first countries to
approve the use of Sputnik V, would continue to receive batches
of the vaccine, but that there would be an "adjusted schedule."
"We will return to original delivery schedule once the
update is complete," they said.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires
and Polina Ivanova in Moscow
Editing by Paul Simao)