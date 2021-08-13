Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea signs new Pfizer vaccine deal; asks people to cut travel

08/13/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday signed a deal to buy 30 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 2022, and the government urged people to cut holiday travel amid a worsening fourth wave of infections and a slow inoculation campaign.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum asked companies to be flexible about allowing people to work from home and urged those returning from holiday to get tested, especially before clocking in for work.

The government's efforts to curb fresh cases have been stymied by the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has made contact tracing hard in the peak summer travel season. Supply bottlenecks at vaccine maker Moderna have added to its problems.

South Korea has secured a total of 193 million doses of vaccines, including from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. It has fully vaccinated 17.4% of its 52 million population.

Under an existing contract with Pfizer for 66 million doses this year, the country has received 17.88 million.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing on Friday that the doses under the new Pfizer contract would start to arrive in the first quarter of 2022, and South Korea had the option to buy another 30 million doses.

Separately, on Friday morning, a government delegation left for Boston for talks with Moderna over the U.S. vaccine maker's repeated shipment delays, health ministry official Son Young-rae told a briefing.

Moderna told Seoul on Monday it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it was due to ship this month. The country has a contract for 40 million doses from Moderna, and has received around 2.5 million so far.

The KDCA reported 1,990 new COVID-19 infections for Thursday, after a record daily count of 2,223 on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreas-daily-covid-19-cases-hit-record-surpassing-2200-health-minister-2021-08-10.

Total cases stand at 220,182, with 2,144 deaths, and the government has said the current wave of infections has not peaked yet.

Kim said the government would secure at least 5% of hospital beds for serious COVID-19 cases in 26 general hospitals in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas.

"There have been many workplace clusters recently," Kim told a televised speech. "Please make sure the employees returning to work to check for symptoms like fever."

Under the current distancing rules, employers are advised to increase flexible staffing, with 30% of staff working remotely https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-raise-covid-19-curbs-highest-level-seoul-says-pm-2021-07-08.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.95% 8379 Delayed Quote.13.31%
MODERNA, INC. 1.58% 391.42 Delayed Quote.274.67%
NOVAVAX, INC. 5.52% 247.24 Delayed Quote.121.72%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:07aS.Korea signs new Pfizer vaccine deal; asks people to cut travel
RE
01:07aASTRAZENECA : Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against i..
RE
08/12Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond supplies 1st batch of Russian vaccine
RE
08/12FIBROGEN : AstraZeneca - Update on US regulatory review of roxadustat in anaemia..
AQ
08/12Today on Wall Street: Investors breathe sigh of relief
08/12ASTRAZENECA : JPMorgan Reinitiates AstraZeneca Coverage With Underweight Rating
MT
08/12ANALYSTS' OPINIONS OF THE DAY : American Express, Lyft, Mastercard, NatWest, Sou..
08/12ASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan raises to Buy from Sell
MD
08/12ASTRAZENECA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/11ASTRAZENECA : Age Limit on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Ended Severe Blood Clo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 165 M - -
Net income 2021 5 039 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 114,62 $
Average target price 134,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC13.31%177 836
JOHNSON & JOHNSON11.32%457 525
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.90%346 674
PFIZER, INC.28.33%259 229
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.05%239 428
NOVO NORDISK A/S49.19%230 295