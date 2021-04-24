S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Saturday it
signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an
additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears
of spiking infections at home.
That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66
million doses, it said in a statement.
It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of
vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca
PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.
