  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

04/24/2021 | 04:00am EDT
SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
