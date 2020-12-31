Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sensex, Nifty kick off 2021 with gains; IT stocks rise

12/31/2020 | 11:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on the first trading session of the new year, a day after the Nifty 50 index ended 2020 with gains of nearly 15%, as a jump in IT services stocks lifted the main indexes.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 14,015.90 on Friday and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 47,860.77 by 0349 GMT.

The Nifty gained 14.9% in 2020, its best yearly performance since 2017, while the Sensex gained 15.75%. Both the indexes recovered more than 86% from a virus-driven crash in March, boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

Investors are eyeing Indian drug regulator's meeting on Friday to consider approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Among individual shares, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 1.8%. U.S.-automaker Ford Motor and Mahindra have called off their automotive joint venture due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo, fell 1.2%. The company on Thursday disclosed https://bit.ly/3o4dEBX that some of IndiGo's servers were hacked earlier this month.

Most Asian markets and the U.S. market is closed for the new year holiday.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.79% 8.79 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -0.76% 1710.5 Delayed Quote.26.71%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 2.41% 738.3 Delayed Quote.35.58%
NIFTY 50 0.35% 14031.05 Delayed Quote.14.90%
SENSEX 30 0.01% 47751.33 Real-time Quote.15.75%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:09aSensex, Nifty kick off 2021 with gains; IT stocks rise
RE
2020MARKET CHATTER : Dealmaking Worldwide Reportedly Falls to Three-Year Low in Year..
MT
2020ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Fewer companies caught the deal bug in the year of the..
RE
2020China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine as COVID-19 surges globally
AQ
2020What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
2020Sinopharm Wins Regulatory Greenlight for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
2020ASTRAZENECA : INSTANT VIEW 3-China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm COVID..
RE
2020Indonesia receives 1.8 mln more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
RE
2020Tesco Logistics Unit Offers Support in Rolling Out AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-1..
MT
2020ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 Vaccine Poised to be Granted Emergency Use Approval in Br..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,04 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.72%132 083
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.89%410 808
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.59%299 047
NOVARTIS AG-8.98%215 322
PFIZER INC.-0.84%204 215
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.06%203 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ