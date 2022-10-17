Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:13 2022-10-17 am EDT
9926.00 GBX   +1.10%
06:00aSerum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak
RE
10/14EU Panel Recommends Standard Marketing Authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
10/14EMA Says CHMP Recommends Converting Marketing Authorisation Of Vaxzevria
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak

10/17/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman and her child arrive for ebola related investigation at the health facility at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera

(Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India plans to manufacture 20,000 to 30,000 doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine by the end of November for use in trials against an outbreak in Uganda, its developers and a company source said.

The response to Uganda's outbreak has been blunted by the absence of a proven vaccine against the Sudan strain of the virus.

There have been 54 confirmed cases and 19 deaths since last month and the first case in the capital, Kampala, was recorded last week. But health authorities believe the actual numbers could be higher.

Vaccines against the more common Zaire strain of Ebola have proven highly effective during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Oxford University's Jenner Institute, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca, has an Ebola vaccine that has been shown to induce an immune response to both the Sudan and Zaire strains in Phase 1 trials.

Its developers said it could be deployed in Uganda as part of a clinical trial once the authorities there gave regulatory approval.

"We are working very closely with Serum Institute to rapidly scale up the manufacture of this vaccine," said Teresa Lambe, the chief scientific adviser on Ebola at the Jenner Institute.

"We are hoping to have a large number of doses, approximately 20,000 to 30,000 or more by mid-to-end of November," she told Reuters.

A source at the Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker and part of a conglomerate run by Indian billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, confirmed this information. The source said the Ebola vaccine doses would be supplied free of cost.

'PLAYING CATCH UP'

Uganda's Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi said in an interview on Saturday that he did not have any information on a vaccine rollout but that the outbreak was under control.

President Yoweri Museveni said the same day that the government would implement an overnight curfew and restrict movement into and out of two districts in central Uganda affected by Ebola for 21 days.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that clinical trials of two vaccines could begin in the coming weeks pending Ugandan government approvals, without naming the vaccines.

There are at least six vaccines in development for the Sudan strain, including three with Phase 1 data, according to WHO.

The Oxford researchers voiced frustration that their vaccine was not ready to be rolled out when the outbreak hit, saying governments around the world had not made investing in vaccines enough of a priority in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccine has been in development for several years but its progress through clinical trials has been slowed by funding shortfalls, they said.

"With better investment the world could easily have ready-made vaccines sitting in vials for this and a number of other diseases," said Sandy Douglas, an investigator at the Jenner Institute.

"We're spending a couple of months now playing catch up on work that could have been done ahead of time."

(Additional reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Aaron Ross


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
06:00aSerum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak
RE
10/14EU Panel Recommends Standard Marketing Authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
10/14EMA Says CHMP Recommends Converting Marketing Authorisation Of Vaxzevria
RE
10/12HRSA ADR Panel Dismisses NACHC's 340B Complaint Against Two Drug Manufacturers
AQ
10/12Alexion aims to advance NMOSD treatment landscape with exceptional ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizu..
BU
10/12AstraZeneca Unit's Ultomiris Drug Shows Zero Relapses In Neuromyelitis Optica Patients ..
MT
10/11Mexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
10/11Girls Belong Here : AstraZeneca Shows Commitment to Gender Equality and Female Representat..
AQ
10/11Girls Belong Here : AstraZeneca Shows Commitment to Gender Equality and Female Representat..
AQ
10/11Global markets live: Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, Solvay, Meta, AstraZene..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 368 M - -
Net income 2022 4 530 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 110,13 $
Average target price 139,34 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC13.14%170 646
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.86%432 395
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.97%314 878
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.90%267 446
ABBVIE INC.5.57%252 732
PFIZER, INC.-27.42%240 545