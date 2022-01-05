Log in
Shares in COVID-19 vaccine developer Valneva extend fall

01/05/2022 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Biotech firm Valneva works on an inactivated whole-virus vaccine against COVID-19 in Vienna

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in biotech company Valneva fell again on Wednesday, declining for the seventh day in a row due to a growing belief amongst investors that the COVID-19 Omicron variant might lessen the need for mass vaccination.

At 0945 GMT, Valneva shares were down 3% at 17.10 euros, meaning the stock has now lost close to 40% since its Dec. 27 close of 26.38 euros.

It did gain more than 200% a year in 2021 and 2020 as Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate came increasingly closer to approval. It is still awaiting a green light for its shot in the European Union and Britain.

"The decline of the share price seems to be mostly driven by retail investors who think that there will be no need of a new vaccination campaign after the Omicron wave", a Paris-based analyst said.

Companies whose COVID-19 vaccines have already been approved have also seen their shares dip since the start of the year, with Pfizer losing 7.65% over the last two days and Moderna down 8.2%.

Initial data in various countries seem to suggest that Omicron -- the most contagious of all the COVID variants to date with new cases at record levels in many countries -- is less likely to send infected people to hospital.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.46% 8512 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
MODERNA, INC. -0.85% 233.06 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
PFIZER, INC. -3.74% 54.53 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
VALNEVA SE 4.02% 18.36 Real-time Quote.-28.00%
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 055 M - -
Net income 2021 2 605 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 114,64 $
Average target price 136,82 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.36%177 714
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.01%450 385
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.06%328 273
PFIZER, INC.-7.65%306 070
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.63%241 888
NOVO NORDISK A/S-5.93%239 219