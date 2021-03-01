Log in
Single Shot of AstraZeneca, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines Is Effective, U.K. Says--Update

03/01/2021 | 01:00pm EST
By Jason Douglas

New data from a large study of elderly U.K. adults provides further evidence that vaccines against Covid-19 are highly effective after just one dose.

British researchers said in preliminary findings published online Monday that a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed either by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE or the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC reduced the risk of hospitalization among people over 70 years old by 80%, compared with those of a similar age who weren't vaccinated.

The study, which hasn't yet been reviewed by other scientists, looked at health records associated with 7.5 million people over 70 in England, making it one of the largest such studies published to date.

The data provide further strong evidence the vaccines being rolled out across the world are potent weapons against Covid-19. They should also help dispel concerns in parts of Europe that AstraZeneca's shot doesn't have enough data to back up its rollout to at-risk over-65s

The scientists found a single dose of either vaccine reduced the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 and hospitalization from as little as 10 days after injection, with the strongest effects seen after 28 days.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.50% 6980 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
BIONTECH SE 1.18% 110.26 Delayed Quote.33.75%
PFIZER INC. 0.69% 33.74 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 828 M - -
Net income 2021 4 681 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-5.17%126 967
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.69%416 541
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.58%280 845
NOVARTIS AG-6.53%194 250
ABBVIE INC.0.55%190 256
PFIZER INC.-9.02%186 852
