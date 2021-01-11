South Africa secures 20 million COVID-19 vaccines, Ramaphosa says

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Africa has secured 20
million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which are expected to be
delivered mainly in the first half of the year, President Cyril
Ramaphosa said on Monday, as the country battles a
faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus.
Ramaphosa's comments come after some scientists and health
workers publicly expressed frustration at the pace at which the
government was accessing COVID-19 vaccines.
The country reported a new peak of more than 21,000 daily
infections last week, taking total COVID-19 cases to more than
1.2 million, the most on the African continent. Coronavirus
deaths now exceed 33,000.
"While there are several promising negotiations with a
number of different manufacturers that still need to be
concluded, we have to date secured 20 million doses to be
delivered mainly in the first half of the year," Ramaphosa said
in a televised address to the nation.
"We will make further announcements as we conclude our
negotiations with vaccine manufacturers."
The health ministry said last week it would receive 1.5
million doses of AstraZeneca's shot from the Serum
Institute of India for frontline health workers, spread over
January and February.
The government has also had discussions with vaccine
manufacturers including Pfizer, Moderna and
Johnson & Johnson, as well as with ones in Russia and
China.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South
Africa aimed to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of
its population, against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd
immunity.
The government on Dec. 28 tightened COVID-19 restrictions,
moving the country to the third level of a five-level alert
system, from level 1 previously.
Ramaphosa said on Monday that "level 3" restrictions would
remain in place, including a ban on the sale of alcohol. Among
new measures, Ramaphosa said 20 land ports of entry would be
closed for general entry and departure until Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alexander Winning;
Editing by Chris Reese)