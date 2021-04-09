Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Startup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- 2nd Update

04/09/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jenny Strasburg

LONDON -- The biotech startup behind the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford filed Friday with U.S. regulators for a public share offering.

Vaccitech PLC said in a securities filing it plans to use the technology underpinning the vaccine to develop treatments targeting prostate cancer, hepatitis B and human papillomavirus. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the IPO filing could come as soon as this week. The U.K.-based company plans to list on New York's Nasdaq with the ticker symbol VACC.

The company was started by two Oxford scientists who helped lead the Covid-19 vaccine development and who spun Vaccitech out of the university in 2016, with the goal of turning laboratory discoveries into commercial products. A key part of the vaccine technology uses an altered form of chimpanzee cold virus to ferry genetic material into humans to boost the immune system and fight infection.

Vaccitech has been aiming for a listed valuation of around $700 million, with backers estimating it could be a $1 billion company by year-end, The Journal reported last month. The company recently raised $168 million in new funding as a step toward a share offering.

It had $4.8 million in revenue last year and a loss of about $17.7 million and hasn't generated any revenue from product sales, according to Friday's filing. It said Vaccitech aims to raise $100 million -- a figure generally put in debut IPO filings as a placeholder to be adjusted during marketing of the company.

Vaccitech to date has raised $216 million from investors including pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc.; Alphabet Inc.'s GV, formerly called Google Ventures; and Sequoia Capital China, an affiliate of the Silicon Valley venture-capital giant.

As the pandemic set in last year, Vaccitech was one of the most valuable companies in the portfolio of the university-affiliated Oxford Sciences Innovation PLC, though it had yet to bring a drug to market. OSI is a venture firm the university launched in 2015 to fund startups spun out from its various academic areas -- from immunology to quantum computing -- to compete better with U.S. institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University in commercializing research. Backers hope the IPO will create one of the biggest market debuts of an Oxford spinoff in years.

(More to Come)

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 1913ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:25pStartup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- 3rd U..
DJ
05:13pStartup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- 2nd U..
DJ
05:06pStartup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO-- Updat..
DJ
04:42pStartup Behind Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Files for U.S. IPO
DJ
01:26pASTRAZENECA  : J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots
RE
01:25pASTRAZENECA  : J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots
RE
01:01pUnwanted vaccines needed to help poor countries catch up, international healt..
RE
12:41pEurope Investigates Reports of Blood Clots in Recipients of J&J's Covid-19 Va..
DJ
11:08aASTRAZENECA  : COVID-19 Vaccine Under European Safety Review Over Bleeding Condi..
MT
11:00aMARKET CHATTER : India to Review Blood Clotting Cases Linked to AstraZeneca Shot
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 910 M - -
Net income 2021 4 585 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 95 659 M 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,13 $
Last Close Price 72,87 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.11%130 616
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.55%429 052
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.60%285 960
PFIZER, INC.-2.45%200 591
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%196 749
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.71%191 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ