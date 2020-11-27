Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/27 11:30:00 am
7787 GBX   +0.50%
03:02pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
02:53pOil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:25pWall St. gains, Nasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure

11/27/2020 | 03:02pm EST
* Highly anticipated vaccine facing more scrutiny

* Treasury yields fall, point to lingering COVID-19 worries

* Bitcoin extends Thursday's big losses

* USD index closes at 2-1/2 year low

* U.S. markets on shortened hours after Thanksgiving holiday

* Graphic: 2020 asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Stocks rose across the globe on Friday to close at a fresh high and remained on track for their strongest monthly performance on record but the Nasdaq outperformed on Wall Street and Treasury yields fell, indicating lingering concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally.

A global stock index touched a record high for the third session this week while the dollar index, a measure of the greenback versus six peers, touched a three-month low and closed at its lowest since April 2018.

On Wall Street, the main indexes rose and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high. The Nasdaq outperformance mirrors recent sessions when, despite rising stocks, the focus was on the economic impact of the pandemic. The U.S. expects a further surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.9 points, or 0.13%, to 29,910.37, the S&P 500 gained 8.7 points, or 0.24%, to 3,638.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.44 points, or 0.92%, to 12,205.85.

European stocks rose after the European Central Bank reinforced expectations of further stimulus next month and Sweden's Riksbank made a surprise increase to its quantitative-easing program.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.41% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.39% to 623.75 after touching a high of 624.29.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.40%.

Questions also lingered over trial data on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 "vaccine for the world," as several scientists sounded caution over the trial results.

Australian shares ended down 0.5% with Treasury Wine Estates down 11.25% as China imposed new tariffs on Australian wine, the latest move in the countries' long-running trade row.

The European Union and Britain said substantial differences remained over a Brexit trade deal, as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year crisis.

Sterling, which has climbed over 3% against the dollar this month, was last trading at $1.3299, down 0.42% on the day.

"Clearly, there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged, but we're getting on with it," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

The dollar index fell 0.269%, with the euro up 0.39% to $1.196. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.24% versus the greenback at 104.03 per dollar.

"Over the longer term, this is probably the right trend for the dollar. We think the dollar has further room to the downside," said Bipan Rai, North America head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

The yield on benchmark Treasury notes fell as some investors sought the safety of holding government debt over persistent concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases and lockdowns in several U.S. states and around the world.

The 10-year notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 0.8422%, from 0.878% late on Wednesday.

Oil prices, up for a fourth straight week, were mixed.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.42% to $45.52 per barrel and Brent was at $48.27, up 0.98% on the day. Both rose over 7% this week.

Bitcoin fell 2.25% to $16,774.49 after tumbling 8.4% in the previous session. The cryptocurrency brushed against its record high of $19,666 earlier this week and has rallied around 130% this year.

Spot gold dropped 1.3% to $1,787.40 an ounce. Silver fell 3.20% to $22.70.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Marc Jones in London and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski )


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.28% 7770 Delayed Quote.1.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 29910.37 Delayed Quote.4.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.87% 12258.211779 Delayed Quote.39.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.92% 12205.846315 Delayed Quote.34.79%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 26644.71 Real-time Quote.12.18%
S&P 500 0.24% 3638.35 Delayed Quote.12.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.41% 393.23 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED -1.61% 10.4 End-of-day quote.-35.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 512 M - -
Net income 2020 2 998 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,2x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121,49 $
Last Close Price 103,46 $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC1.85%135 559
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%378 244
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.47%285 939
NOVARTIS AG-11.58%203 854
PFIZER INC.-1.59%203 048
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.97%202 555
