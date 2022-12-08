Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:07 2022-12-08 am EST
11305.00 GBX   +0.42%
TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca hails breast cancer drug trial results

12/08/2022 | 09:38am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday releases results from trials on its breast cancer drugs camizestrant and capivasertib, both when compared to faslodex, which treats breast cancer.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said a phase II trial, camizestrant significantly delayed disease progression in advanced ER-positive breast cancer, adding a benefit of at least 3.5 months when compared to treatment with faslodex.

The "meaningful" improvement in progression-free survival showed at both 75 milligram and 150 milligram doses. The reduction was 42% at a 75 mg dose and 33% at a 150 mg dose, delaying disease progression for the 75 mg dosage to 7.2 months from 3.7 months, and in the 150 mg dosage to 7.7 months from 3.7 months.

In a subgroup of patients with ESR1 mutations, which were 37% of the trial population, the reduction via camizestrant was 67% at a 75 mg dose and 45% at a 150 mg dose.

Meanwhile, in a phase III trial, AstraZeneca's other breast cancer drug capivasertib showed a 40% reduction in risk of disease progression when combined with faslodex, compared to a placebo plus Faslodex.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of AstraZeneca's Oncology research & development arm, said: "Capivasertib brings important progress to an area with persistent treatment gaps as the first therapy of its kind shown to be effective in a Phase III trial in patients with advanced HR-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer. We believe these results which showed benefit in all-comers and biomarker positive populations can reshape HR-positive breast cancer treatment, and that capivasertib can become an important new option for patients."

AstraZeneca shares were 0.4% higher at 11,300.00 pence each on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.43% 11306 Delayed Quote.29.73%
M&G PLC -1.28% 182.1 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
