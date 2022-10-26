TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca hails survival rates of breast cancer drugs

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Wednesday said its breast cancer drugs capivasertib and camizestrant significantly improved progression-free survival in a phase 3 and 2 trial respectively.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said capivasertib in combination with hormone therapy drug faslodex, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The trial met both primary endpoints.

The trial was focused on advanced HR-positive breast cancer.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of Oncology research & development at Astra, said the data was "exciting" and shows capivasertib could become a "new first-in-class treatment option".

Meanwhile, camizestrant in a phase 2 trial, showed improved progression free survival rate on people with ER-positive breast cancer. Patients treated with camizestrant had a "significantly improved" survival rate compared to those treated with faslodex.

The results from the trial "underscore the potential for camizestrant to achieve this goal in patients with ER-driven breast cancer and we look forward to advancing our comprehensive Phase 3 clinical programme for camizestrant," said Galbraith.

AstraZeneca shares were 2.4% higher at 9,991.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.