  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03 2022-10-26 am EDT
9961.00 GBX   +2.13%
04:38aTOP NEWS: AstraZeneca hails survival rates of breast cancer drugs
AI
04:04aFTSE 100 dips as mixed earnings offset Sunak-driven optimism
RE
03:50aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Sterling climbs above USD1.15, euro above parity
AI
Summary 
Summary

TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca hails survival rates of breast cancer drugs

10/26/2022 | 04:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Wednesday said its breast cancer drugs capivasertib and camizestrant significantly improved progression-free survival in a phase 3 and 2 trial respectively.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said capivasertib in combination with hormone therapy drug faslodex, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The trial met both primary endpoints.

The trial was focused on advanced HR-positive breast cancer.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of Oncology research & development at Astra, said the data was "exciting" and shows capivasertib could become a "new first-in-class treatment option".

Meanwhile, camizestrant in a phase 2 trial, showed improved progression free survival rate on people with ER-positive breast cancer. Patients treated with camizestrant had a "significantly improved" survival rate compared to those treated with faslodex.

The results from the trial "underscore the potential for camizestrant to achieve this goal in patients with ER-driven breast cancer and we look forward to advancing our comprehensive Phase 3 clinical programme for camizestrant," said Galbraith.

AstraZeneca shares were 2.4% higher at 9,991.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 350 M - -
Net income 2022 4 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 112,07 $
Average target price 139,14 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC12.39%173 653
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.21%448 827
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY25.95%333 806
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.56%274 871
ABBVIE INC.10.65%264 896
PFIZER, INC.-22.79%255 867