    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:06 2022-11-10 am EST
11122.00 GBX   +2.54%
05:50aTOP NEWS: AstraZeneca swings to third-quarter profit and ups guidance
AN
05:37aASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:22aAstraZeneca beats forecasts on cancer drug sales
RE
TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca swings to third-quarter profit and ups guidance

11/10/2022 | 05:50am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday said it was continuing to see the benefit of sustained investment, as it raised its annual guidance on the back of strong results in the year to date.

For the three months ended September 30, the Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical company reported pretax profit of USD922 million, swinging from a loss of USD2.00 billion a year prior.

Revenue increased by 11% to USD10.98 billion from USD9.87 billion.

AstraZeneca said that revenue growth had come from all disease areas, and was helped by the addition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which was incorporated into the group's results from July 21, 2021 following its acquisition.

It also noted key regulatory approvals made over the period, including 19 approvals in major markets since the end of the first half in June.

Due to its strong performance in the year-to-date, AstraZeneca said it would be updating its full-year guidance.

The company said it now expected core earnings per share to increase at constant exchange rates by a high twenties to low thirties percentage, versus previous guidance of a mid-to-high twenties increase.

AstraZeneca also anticipated that total revenue growth would be impacted by a currency headwind of a "mid single-digit percentage".

AstraZeneca shares were trading 2.4% higher at 11,110.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 282 M - -
Net income 2022 4 952 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 123,77 $
Average target price 139,28 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC24.98%191 789
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%450 868
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.74%345 171
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.53%275 071
PFIZER, INC.-19.81%262 209
ABBVIE INC.9.03%260 975