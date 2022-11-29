Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45 2022-11-29 am EST
11125.00 GBX   +0.68%
04:31aAstraZeneca to acquire Neogene Therapeutics, accelerating ambition in Oncology cell therapy
AQ
04:06aTOP NEWS: AstraZeneca to buy Neogene for cancer treatment
AN
04:05aAstraZeneca Strengthens Cancer Pipeline Via $320 Million Neogene Therapeutics Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca to buy Neogene for cancer treatment

11/29/2022 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC said it agreed to buy Neogene Therapeutics Inc for the treatment of cancer, as also noted by healthcare company Syncona Ltd on Tuesday.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said it will pay up to USD320 million on a cash and debt free basis for the acquisition. This will include an initial cash payment of USD200 million upon closing and a further USD120 million, contingent on the meeting of unspecified milestones.

Neogene is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and manufacturing of T-cell receptor therapies, or TCR-Ts, that offer a novel cell therapy approach for targeting cancer.

Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca's executive vice president said: "This acquisition represents a unique opportunity to bring innovative science and leading experts in T-cell receptor biology and cell therapy manufacturing together with our internal oncology cell therapy team, unlocking new ways to target cancer. Neogene's leading TCR discovery capabilities and extensive manufacturing experience complement the cell therapy capability we have built over the last three years and allow us to accelerate the development of potentially curative cell therapies for the benefit of patients."

TCR-Ts are emerging as a promising therapeutic modality in cancer treatment. It can recognise intracellular targets, including cancer-specific mutations, thereby "potentially unlocking targets previously inaccessible using cell therapies", the firm added.

AstraZeneca said Neogene will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in Amsterdam and California.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, and does not impact the firm's financial guidance for 2022.

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca won approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Imjudo in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with stage four non-small cell lung cancer.

FTSE 250-listed healthcare sector investor Syncona, which holds an 8% stake in Neogene, said it will receive USD16 million from Astra's initial payment.

Separately, Syncona said its portfolio firm has extended the tender offer to buy Applied Genetic Technologies Corp to Wednesday from Monday. The sum of purchase is USD23.3 million in cash at closing, plus up to an additional USD50.0 million.

AstraZeneca shares were up 0.7% at 11,132.00 pence each on Tuesday morning in London, while Syncona shares rose 1.2% to 177.24p each.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.32% 0.375 Delayed Quote.-80.26%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.81% 11137.28 Delayed Quote.27.33%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.03% 19292.86 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
SYNCONA LIMITED 1.77% 178.3 Delayed Quote.-17.36%
T&S INC. -1.24% 1519 Delayed Quote.0.65%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:31aAstraZeneca to acquire Neogene Therapeutics, accelerating ambition in Oncology cell the..
AQ
04:06aTOP NEWS: AstraZeneca to buy Neogene for cancer treatment
AN
04:05aAstraZeneca Strengthens Cancer Pipeline Via $320 Million Neogene Therapeutics Buy
MT
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks up as protests in China deterred by police
AN
03:56aUK Will Need Foreign Investors to Absorb Gilt Supply in 2023
DJ
03:11aLondon Stocks Seen Higher as Asia Gains on China Hopes
DJ
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: easyJet boasts "record bounce back" as loss narrows
AN
02:38aAstraZeneca to Buy Neogene Therapeutics for $320 Million
DJ
02:34aAstraZeneca boosts cancer portfolio with $320 mln Neogene deal
RE
02:20aAstraZeneca to Buy Neogene Therapeutics for $320 Million in Oncology Cell Therapy Boost
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 442 M - -
Net income 2022 4 087 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 132,88 $
Average target price 144,81 $
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC27.33%205 902
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.66%463 626
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.23%347 547
ABBVIE INC.17.01%280 085
PFIZER, INC.-16.05%278 252
MERCK & CO., INC.41.51%274 964