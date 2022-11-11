Advanced search
Vanderbilt University : AstraZeneca lead scientist visits to discuss Vanderbilt collaboration in COVID antibody Evusheld development
AQ
Imfinzi and Imjudo with chemotherapy approved in the US for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
AQ
AstraZeneca expands global footprint in rare disease with availability of first Alexion rare disease therapy for patients in China
AQ
TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca wins US FDA approval for lung cancer drugs

11/11/2022 | 04:14am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Friday said the US Food & Drug Administration has approved its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Imjudo in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with stage four non-small cell lung cancer.

The approval is based on Poseidon phase 3 data published in September 2021 and updated in September 2022. In September last year, Imfinzi and Imjudo plus chemotherapy showed an overall survival improvement of 23% in patients with stage IV non-small cancer compared to patients who merely received chemotherapy. This September, it showed a mildly higher survival improvement of 25%.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca on Friday noted the availability of Soliris in China by its rare-disease focused group Alexion, a Boston, Massachussetts-based biopharmaceutical company it bought for USD13.3 billion plus 236.3 million new AstraZeneca shares in July 2021.

Soliris is available in China for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria and atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome in adults in children. Paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria is a disease with which red blood cells break apart prematurely. Atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome causes the formation of abnormal blood clots in small blood vessels in the kidneys, which can cause blood flow to be blocked or restricted.

"These milestones represent significant progress against our commitment to expand access to our rare disease medicines globally, including the introduction of innovative rare disease therapies in China," said Alexion Chief Executive officer Marc Dunoyer.

AstraZeneca shares fell 2.2% to 10,911.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 326 M - -
Net income 2022 5 237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 130,10 $
Average target price 139,49 $
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC28.58%201 599
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.81%456 149
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.51%350 350
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.53%281 015
PFIZER, INC.-19.76%265 959
ABBVIE INC.10.58%264 687